A locally owned hot spot for hot wings is celebrating two decades in Joplin and will be featured on a nationwide restaurant marketing website and YouTube page.
A video crew from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company, visited Hackett’s Hot Wings, 502 S. Main St. in Joplin, on Tuesday to feature the local eatery on its website and social media platforms.
Terrell Manning, with the America’s Best Restaurants crew, said someone nominated Hackett's, and he and a videographer traveled from Pennsylvania to shoot their show.
“We are a restaurant marketing company that looks to feature and help restaurants to gain clientele, and gain exposure to local communities to give people an idea where they should be eating when they go out,” Manning said. “Restaurants that are really good typically see frequent customers, people who go there, you know, three or four times a week. We really want to highlight those restaurants. We really want to feature their best products and what they want to be known for.”
Hackett’s is known for wings, but it’s also known for its homemade sauces and rubs. Manning said the show will feature the good things about the restaurant and the good things about Joplin.
Jacqueline Hackett, who owns the restaurant with her husband and chief chef, Floyd Hackett, said they were honored to be nominated and given this national exposure.
“It means so much to us,” she said. “When we initially moved up here from Memphis in 2003, we were on Broadway in Floyd’s uncle’s building, and it was just a little hole in the wall.”
Floyd Hackett introduced Memphis-style hot wings to the Joplin area out of the building at 1301 Langston Hughes-Broadway.
“Floyd came up here every other weekend to sample (test market) the wings,” Jacqueline Hackett said. “He’d bring the ingredients and some wings to his uncle’s building on Broadway. He’d put out a donation bucket and cook his wings for donations. His uncle would let people know when he was going to be here. He started doing that in June 2003. We opened the restaurant on Sept. 16, 2003.”
Floyd Hackett used rubs and sauces he prepared himself every day. Now some of those rubs and sauces are available for sale online and at the restaurant, and they will be highlighted in the America’s Best Restaurant show.
In 2008, the couple bought the building at 520 S. Main St. and moved the restaurant. In 2015, they purchased the building to their north and expanded into both buildings with space for a second dining area and a sports room.
Jacqueline Hackett said she and her husband are celebrating the 20th anniversary of opening their doors on Broadway and their 20th wedding anniversary in September. They plan a celebration with family over the weekend of Sept. 16-17 and a ribbon-cutting open to the public from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.
She said being featured on America’s Best Restaurants is a chance to feature Joplin as well as the restaurant.
“They have Facebook followers and YouTube followers,” she said of the show and YouTube. “Once we get out there and we’re on their site, they have millions of viewers, so they’re getting Hackett’s and Joplin out there, not just to the Joplin area but to the country. It’s online. You can watch it any time you want to. People these days are moving away from scheduled TV. They like it where they can just pull it up and share it with people. It’s just amazing, so for us, this is the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.