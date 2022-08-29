CARTHAGE, Mo. — A 1950s-era Chicago Coins Band Box that spent decades in one Carthage diner before being moved to the Pancake Hut in the late 1990s is being restored.
Pancake Hut owner Wanda Baugh is working to raise the $6,000 needed for the restoration.
She said she was inspired by the work being done to restore the nearby Boots Court, one block north of her restaurant, and decided to make restoring the band box, which graces the sign on the side of the Pancake Hut, a part of the restaurant’s makeover.
In addition to restoring the band box, Baugh has had two murals in the restaurant restored and is making other improvements to make the Pancake Hut a complement to the Boots.
“We still had a lot of people stopping to see the band box because it’s on our billboard, but then when the Boots started restoring their building, that got me all energized and excited about things,” Baugh said. “Our two businesses would complement each other if we had two reasons for Route 66 people to stop here instead of just one.”
Baugh said the band box, a red box with tiny puppets inside that moved to music when the intricate mechanism inside is working properly, came to the Pancake Hut in the 1990s when her now-late husband, C.D. Baugh, traded a prized collection of vinyl records for it.
“It was made in 1936, and we know it was put in Ray’s Cafe at the corner of Central and Garrison avenues in 1951 or 1952,” Baugh said. “I still hear all kinds of stories from people all around Carthage who tell me, ‘Oh, my grandma used to take me there,’ or ‘My folks used to take me there.’ One couple ... that’s where he proposed to her, and a lot of them had their last date there before the men were shipped off to the war or they met there when coming home from the war.”
Baugh’s husband had admired the bandbox since he was a child, she said, and through a haphazard turn of events was able to obtain it through a swap of his collection of 45 RPM records.
Baugh said her husband had dreams of fixing it but when he and an uncle opened the back end they discovered an intricate system of tiny wires and hinges that was beyond their expertise.
Earlier this year, when she saw the restoration work happening at the Boots, she decided to take another stab at having the band box restored.
She found Brad Franks Restoration, a California company that specializes in restoring the band boxes.
Employees came to Carthage and picked up the band box July 20, and it’s now in California being restored, leaving her with the challenge of raising the approximately $6,000 cost of the project before the box is returned sometime in October or November.
Baugh and her family started a Facebook page to document the band box restoration and the other improvements she’s making to her little diner.
These include restoring and repainting two murals on the north and south walls of the dining room.
Carthage High School art teacher Cheryl Church is working with Fairview Elementary art teacher Alexandra Burnside and others to restore the map of Route 66 on the north wall and a mural with a railroad scene on the south wall.
She hopes her efforts can complement the restoration of the iconic Route 66 motel, which for the most part was invisible from her restaurant until this restoration work began.
“They formed a foundation and I got excited when I saw them start tearing down those houses and clearing that brush,” Baugh said. “I could see over there; I could see the Boots. I never could before except when I was out toward the street, and that really made me think, ‘You’ve got to do something.’
“I’m kind of limited on funds being a home-owned business, so I did the black and white checkered table cloths. I’m trying to fix up the booths. and in the meantime I’m going to distract people with all the murals so they don’t notice all the old furniture until I can get it all replaced. I can only do a little bit at a time.”
Baugh said she’s selling T-shirts, hoodies and other apparel to fund the bandbox restoration. For more information, go to the Pancake Hut’s Chicago Coin Bandbox Facebook page.
