CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the most historic — and expensive — properties in Carthage has failed to sell for a year with an asking price of more than $3 million, so the family of the late owner is seeing whether an internationally known auction house can attract the right buyer.
The late Ruth Kolpin’s 12-acre property on East Chestnut Street, which includes the historic Carter mansion, also known as the Radio House, her carriage house, the relocated Carthage Frisco Railroad Depot and other structures, will go up for auction on Jan. 19 on the Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions online auction site.
Ron Petersen Sr., Ruth Kolpin's son and the property’s current owner, said the family has had it listed for an asking price of $3.1 million for more than a year.
The family plans to add the proceeds from the sale to the new Ruth Kolpin Family Donor Advised Fund, which is set up with the Carthage Community Foundation and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks as an endowed fund to make grants to support health care and educational initiatives in Carthage.
Petersen said the property is unusual because it includes two large homes connected by a tunnel, and it would be difficult to divide the property and sell the two homes separately.
“We had it listed for a year and we had a little interest, but nothing like we needed to sell it,” Petersen said. “It’s expensive to maintain that hilltop but it’s a beautiful place. We now own all the property and it is going up for auction through Sotheby’s luxury homes auctions and the auction starts Jan. 19 and will go through Jan. 25. There’s no reserve, so that means it will be bidding itself up, which is what an auction does.”
The property drew lots of interest after appearing in an online newsletter called “Zillow Gone Wild” in January 2021 that features unusual properties for sale in the online real estate market Zillow.
The article highlighted some of the quirky features on the property such as the tunnel between the Carter mansion and the carriage house that Kolpin had installed so she could move between homes without worrying about the weather, the gazebo Kolpin built over an ancient maple tree stump she had carved into the shape of a throne, and other features.
Rick Bradford, the representative from Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions who has been working with the Petersen family to market the home, explained why selling at auction will help move the property and determine its actual worth on the market.
Cool vibe
“This is a very unique property,” Bradford said. “I’ve been doing this for 10 years and this is the first time I've ever sold a property that had two houses that were connected by a tunnel. It’s got a really cool feeling and vibe. One of the reasons Ron hired us was to get a little bit more exposure outside of just the Joplin, Carthage, Webb City, Springfield area.”
Bradford said Sotheby’s Auctions has been around since 1744 selling one-of-a-kind art, jewelry, sports memorabilia and other things. The auction company added a division to sell high-end and one-of-a-kind homes and properties only about a year ago, and it has a database of over 800,000 “high-net-worth buyers around the world,” Bradford said.
He said his research showed that in the area around Carthage, Joplin and Neosho, the most expensive property to sell in the last two years was $1.8 million.
“I think there were 12 properties that sold for between $1 million and $1.8 million, but nothing in the last two years has sold for $2 million or more,” Bradford said. “Obviously, Ron has had this on the market for quite some time, a little over a year now, and I think the market has responded by telling him they don’t believe it’s worth $3.1 million or there’s not a $3.1 million buyer around this area.
“So what we’re trying to figure out by having an auction is what is the property worth? If it’s not worth $3.1 million, is there someone out there who would pay $2.5 million, and if not, is there someone who would pay $2.2 million? We just don’t know what that number is, but Ron is committed to selling the property.”
Bradford said Sotheby’s has been marketing the property for almost a month on its website and through other sources.
He said typically the audience drawn in by past auctions includes one-third local people interested in the property, one-third people drawn to the property by the marketing campaign, and one-third potential buyers from Sotheby’s database of high-net-worth individuals.
People who register for the auction are required to pay a $100,000 deposit, and people who register before Jan. 18 are asked to state what their opening bid will be.
Bradford said the bidding will start at the highest opening bid as stated by those who preregistered for the auction.
He said at the end of the business day on Jan. 18, he will meet with Ron Petersen Sr. and his family and brief them on how the property has been marketed and what the highest minimum bid will be if Petersen decides to go ahead with the auction.
“We let the seller know here’s all the activity we’ve had, here’s the registered bidders we have, and here’s where their starting bids are,” Bradford said. “If they come in at different numbers and the highest is say $700,000, then Ron knows that if I choose to open the auction on that day, the auction will start at that highest starting bid of $700,000 and that’s basically a worst-case scenario for him. Obviously we’re hoping it goes dramatically north of that, but I can’t do any worse than that if I choose to open the auction. Obviously we’re hoping it goes dramatically north of that, but Ron has that one moment in time to say yea or nea, and if he elects to open the auction, it is going to sell to the highest bidder regardless of price, whether it doesn't move another penny or it triples from there.”
Commented
