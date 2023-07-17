A long history Joplin historian Brad Belk said the Redings Mill Inn was originally built in 1872 as a private home for the founder of Redings Mill, John S. Reding, and his family and remained a private residence until 1926. Belk said the building was turned into a restaurant and entertainment center. It was Wimpy’s in the 1940s and operated by Ora Winfrey and served as a popular watering hole for the thousands of soldiers who passed through Camp Crowder in Neosho during World War II. Later, it was operated as restaurant called Gene and Darlene’s.
NEOSHO, Mo. — The historic Redings Mill Inn, a bar and restaurant located in a former home that was built in 1872, will likely be up for sale in a foreclosure auction at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the east steps of the Newton County Courthouse.
The Paul Law Firm in Neosho, which is handling the foreclosure auction, confirmed Friday that the sale, which was originally scheduled for July 11, was still on for Tuesday. No one from the firm was available to answer any other questions about the property or the sale.
Efforts to contact the operators of the Redings Mill Inn Bar and Grill Facebook page by email and phone have been unsuccessful.
That Facebook page has a post from June 19 saying saying the establishment was closing for remodeling early in June, before the notice for foreclosure was issued.
Legal documents from the Newton County recorder of deeds office show that the building was sold by M.R. Formby and Vicky Miller to Jody and Andrea Angel in 2014 for $350,000.
An obituary on the Parker Mortuary website says that Andrea Angel, a “lifelong resident of Joplin and current owner/operator of the Redings Mill Inn,” died Jan. 9, 2023.
Amie Payton, a Joplin resident who said she was a friend of Andrea Angel’s, said she understood that the sale was happening primarily because of Angel’s death.
On July 11, Payton was at the Newton County Courthouse, where more than a dozen people gathered in anticipation of that auction. She didn’t want to go into more detail about that situation.
“We’ve got friends on both sides of this,” she said. “We know people who were interested in buying it, and we wanted to see what was going to happen with it. I wanted to see if anyone we know got it.”
Jan Christenson, of Seneca, said she recently moved to the area from Texas and worked there for a man from the Joplin area. She said she was a caterer and was interested in buying the building and making it a restaurant.
“I would love to see at least the house portion redone to period, early 1870s to 1900s, around when it was built,” she said. “I hope that’s everyone’s intention — to restore it. It seems like most people here have a connection to having been in there and would like to see it continue as an establishment of some sort.”
Breaunna Stott, who works at All Aboard Ice Cream, a restaurant across the road from Redings Mill Inn, said she remembers times when there were more businesses in Redings Mill, and she’d like to see the inn reopen and bring some of that back.
“When I was growing up, everyone would come out here,” Stott said. “They’d go to the Candy House, and you made a day trip of it. Sometimes you even went down to Siloam Springs because it connects back around. You can take Highway 60 down to the springs or to the square in Neosho. But I think people forget a lot that you can get off the main highway and there’s a lot of small mom-and-pop businesses around here.”
An article in The Joplin Globe on June 29, 2007, profiled Sonny and Rosalie Wiles, who owned the building from 1998 to 2007 when they closed the bar and grill. The couple talked about the Jan. 6, 2005, fire that almost burned down the then-132-year-old building.
They were living in the inn, and Rosalie Wiles said she was drying clothes in a dryer upstairs. Fire investigators said the blaze started in the dryer.
The upstairs area of the building was seriously damaged. The couple lost rooms full of storage items, Christmas decorations for the inn and irreplaceable antiques. Along with friends and neighbors, they repaired and repainted and reopened the business two months later.
