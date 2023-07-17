A long history

Joplin historian Brad Belk said the Redings Mill Inn was originally built in 1872 as a private home for the founder of Redings Mill, John S. Reding, and his family and remained a private residence until 1926.

Belk said the building was turned into a restaurant and entertainment center. It was Wimpy’s in the 1940s and operated by Ora Winfrey and served as a popular watering hole for the thousands of soldiers who passed through Camp Crowder in Neosho during World War II.

Later, it was operated as restaurant called Gene and Darlene’s.