Daniel Campbell, owner of Hungry Monkey Island Style Eats at Ninth and Main streets in downtown Joplin, is more accustomed to celebrating Hawaii on a daily basis with his poké bowls, island-inspired flavors and friendly, laid-back attitude.
But recent wildfires that have devastated the island of Maui, where Campbell worked and lived for more than a decade, have turned celebration into mourning and concern.
“I just wanted to cry,” he said after seeing images and video of the wreckage. “It’s hard because I feel like I need to be there.”
The wildfires started as a result of dry conditions and high winds from Hurricane Dora and rapidly spread across Maui earlier this week. The death toll rose to at least 53, and survivors told harrowing tales of narrow escapes with only the clothes on their backs.
A flyover of historic Lahaina showed entire neighborhoods reduced to gray ash. Block after block was nothing but rubble and blackened foundations, including along famous Front Street, where tourists shopped and dined just days ago. Boats in the harbor were scorched, and smoke hovered over the town, which dates to the 1700s and is the biggest community on the island’s west side.
“Lahaina, with a few rare exceptions, has been burned down,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told The Associated Press. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed by fires that were still burning, he said.
Already the state's deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami killed 61 people on the Big Island, the death toll will likely rise further as search and rescue operations continue, Green added.
“We are heartsick,” Green said.
Campbell first learned of the fires through text messages from his sons, ages 22 and 24. They live in Kihei, just south of Lahaina, and their text messages informed their father that they were being ordered to evacuate.
His younger son’s text read: “Maui is burning down.”
Calls and texts from friends and family, as well as social media updates, were the only source of information available to Campbell for several hours as the fires raged on. He found a live stream of the disaster on YouTube, followed by coverage provided by a helicopter crew based out of Lahaina.
Ultimately, Campbells’ sons returned home to Kihei safely.
But since the onset of the fire, Campbell has learned that many of his favorite sites in Lahaina have been destroyed or severely damaged.
Campbell, who worked in hospitality and tourism while living in Maui, describes the beautiful beaches, beloved restaurants, shaved-ice establishments, high-end art galleries, cultural centers, tiki bars and other highly frequented locations that have all disappeared because of the disaster. He said the historic prison, courthouse and banyan tree, which was planted in 1873, have all been burned.
Life in celebrity-friendly Lahaina was idyllic before the fires.
“Going to Lahaina on the weekend was like going on vacation from your everyday life,” he said.
Like many on the island, Campbell resided in the more residential area of Kihei and traveled to work in Lahaina. Because it was such a popular travel destination, many, like Campbell, worked in tourism and retail.
Now, Campbell believes part of the hardship Maui will face in the aftermath of the fires is the loss of thousands of jobs. Some of his friends, such as a tattoo artist with a parlor on Front Street in Lahaina and a business partner who owns food trucks, have lost their businesses.
But the greatest source of devastation is the loss of life, Campbell said. He agrees with the governor that the death toll will likely rise.
“There’s a running list of missing people,” he said. “People couldn’t get out. There’s one road going north to south. People were having to jump into the ocean to save their lives.”
Campbell said he is waiting for Hawaiian locals and officials to assess the damage and calculate where aid is most needed before promoting any specific fundraising effort. He said anyone wanting to help can watch Hungry Monkey’s social media accounts, where he plans on sharing more information as it is received.
