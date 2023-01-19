CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County collector's office in the Carthage courthouse will close for remodeling for about a week starting Monday.
County Collector Steve McIntosh said he’s having a new counter installed as well as new furniture to replace furniture that is several years old.
McIntosh said he expects the office to reopen Monday, Jan. 30.
McIntosh said people who want to pay their property taxes or have business with the collector can come to the collector’s office in the new courts building in Joplin or pay online on the collector’s website, jaspercountycollector.com/index.php.
Details: 417-625-4324.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.