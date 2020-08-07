CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage took a number of hits this spring, with two major employers furloughing workers because of the pandemic.
But unemployment for the region has fallen since it peaked in April, and now some employers are looking for workers to fill demand.
• Leggett & Platt, in its second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, said demand in nearly all its product lines was rebounding from pandemic-induced lows this spring.
• Mercy Hospital Carthage said volume and demand for services are back to pre-COVID-19 levels and the hospital needs workers in several areas.
• The Carthage School District is scrambling for substitute teachers, bus drivers and other workers as it prepares to reopen this month.
Mark Elliff, president of the Carthage Chamber of Commerce, said a survey of employers in Carthage in June showed growth in demand for workers in numerous jobs.
“We saw growth in employment in some of our largest employers — Schreiber Foods, Walmart, the school district, Dyno-Nobel,” Elliff said. “It’s a mixture of retail and manufacturing and food processing. It was a good sign overall, it wasn’t just concentrated in one area.”
Leggett & Platt
Four times this spring, Leggett and Platt announced "temporary, unpaid" layoffs that hit more than workers at four Carthage operations. That is nearly half of its Missouri workforce, which Leggett & Platt officials estimated at 2,000 this spring when the pandemic was affecting one of their operations in China, but had not reached U.S. shores.
In its earnings call last week, top officials at Leggett & Platt — Carthage’s largest overall employer — said demand tanked, but that it is recovering in some manufacturing areas, including those involving plants in Carthage. The company this spring announced furloughs at its Branch One operations, its automotive segment plant, and at its wire mill, as well as its headquarters.
Several of the largest Leggett factories in Carthage are involved in manufacturing bedding, a segment that has seen the strongest recovery in demand, according to CEO Karl Glassman.
“Things got so soft in April that we pulled down production, we were working off of inventory,” Glassman said. “And then, the second week of May, we started to see a surge of bedding demand in the U.S., not knowing if it was stimulus-related or if it was a buildup to Memorial Day. At that point, didn't know if it was a head fake, to be real honest with you. But demand has continued to be extremely strong. Interesting data point, in the month of June, we shipped more inner springs in that month than any month in Leggett's history, which is remarkable considering the backdrop.”
Glassman said he thought the demand for bedding was related to people being stuck at home during the lockdown. He said some people have money that they would normally be spending on travel or entertainment, but being stuck at home means they’re spending some of that money on their homes and furnishings.
“If you look at ... consumer spending on travel and entertainment, that's $1 trillion of spending that isn't finding a home right now,” Glassman said. “So, that's cruise lines, air fare, movie theaters, things like that. So, the consumer is very focused on their home. We believe that that bodes really well for the future.”
The company has installed a sign at its Branch One plant announcing it was seeking job applicants.
Susan McCoy, senior vice president for investor relations, said the company hasn't announced specific numbers as far as how many people have been brought back since those furloughs.
“We have not announced any details in terms of specific numbers of people that were laid off nor have we provided any details relative to numbers of employees who have returned to work,” McCoy said. “For us it’s very much needs-based, and as our business improves and as our operations get busier, we have to have people to support that increasing demand.”
She said the staff at company headquarters, just west of Carthage, has been working from home for the most part, and will continue working from home through the rest of 2020. Some of those layoffs at its corporate headquarters were later made permanent, but the company has not said how many.
Taking a leap
Even as the pandemic kept people at home, small-business owners changed their business models to adjust to customers shopping from home or seeking carry-out and delivery options.
Some decided not to let the pandemic stop them from starting new businesses.
Derek Maneval and his family opened Maple Leaf Coffee at 800 W. Central in Carthage on June 15, just as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson lifted most pandemic related restrictions on travel and business.
“This is a dream we’ve had for six or seven years and Regina Shank gave us that opportunity to open the business because she knew we’d always wanted to open a coffee shop,” Maneval said. “We decided in the front part of the Global Transformations International building she operates we would open that coffee shop. The timing was perfect, we didn’t have any hesitation with it.”
Maneval and his family used the pandemic-related shutdown to focus their energies on remodeling the building to suit their needs and preparing to enter a business they’d dreamed of operating, but really knew little about.
“Honestly for us the biggest part of opening a new business was just the fact that we had never started a business before, even more than that a restaurant or coffee-type of business. It’s totally new to us,” Maneval said. “My wife and I do a lot of other things on the side, we’re associate pastors, we run Feeding Incorporated, the non-profit, and for us, the pandemic caused some of those things to slow down to where we were able to focus in that real heavy time of March, April and May, we were able to actually really work hard on getting our building ready.”
Mercy Hospital Carthage is another that is putting people to work.
April Hansen, manager of lab operations, said the hospital is seeking employees as operations recover from the lockdown that stopped the hospital from performing many of its services in March and April.
“In the lab, we’re always looking for talent, but hospital-wide is where we really need the applicants. Most service lines have openings from clinical positions to non-clinical positions, we’re looking for just about everything,” Hansen said. “Our volume and services have restored back to earlier this year before COVID, and some service lines have actually grown in size, even under the current conditions, which is where our needs lie, where we’re trying to get staff to help us with the growth.”
Getting the boot
Elliff said the pandemic has led to some permanent job losses. In March, Justin Brands announced temporary furloughs at both its Carthage and Cassville boot factories, affecting more than 300 workers — 171 of them in Carthage. Last month it said those closings were permanent.
Although it lost Justin, Elliff said employment in the remaining companies in Carthage that employ more than 100 workers stood at 6,545 in June, down from 7,012 in June of 2019. That's a loss of 6.6%.
But Elliff said Carthage is well-placed to take advantage of the coming recovery.
“Justin had two locations, here and Cassville ... and that was a big impact in Cassville as well,” Elliff said. “Fortunately we’re more diversified, that’s why we’re very fortunate, we can take that loss a little more easily than some communities can.”
Elliff said the voter-approved expansion of the Carthage Technical Center, combined with the existing manufacturing base, put Carthage in a good position to weather the worst of the economic slowdown.
“Hopefully we’ll have some industries maybe look to do more here in the U.S. to increase productivity and again, workforce,” he said. “We’re so fortunate with the passage of the bond issue to expand the technical school not too long ago, increasing the size and the options at the technical school can help and can do the specific training that’s needed to help supply the workforce. It all comes together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.