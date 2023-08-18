NOEL, Mo — A little more than a week after the announcement that 1,500 jobs will be lost in McDonald County in October, a hastily organized job fair brought hope to some workers.
“That job that I just put my application in for sounds really good,” Tina Smith said. “If they have the shift I’m looking for I will take it. I'm not really looking for anything specific as long as I have insurance. I have to have insurance to cover my children. I have a teenage daughter and an almost 5-year-old son, and I'm looking to stay here because it's beautiful here. You can see the river, it's always nice and we have a great community. Even when we have bad times, like flooding, we stick together.”
McDonald County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Newby said more than 40 companies, with about 1,000 job openings among them, made time to come to Noel for the Resource and Career Fair held Wednesday at River Ranch Resort, next to the soon-to-be-closed Tyson poultry processing plant.
Dozens of people looking for options to make sure they can support their families attended the event.
“I've turned away about a dozen people in the last 48 hours representing big companies who wanted to be here but we just didn't have room,” Newby said. “This is kind of a quickly put together event, limited space, first come first serve. But when we do the one in September, we’ll have double or triple the space.”
Newby said the exact date of that second job fair is still being finalized, but Wednesday’s fair gave hope to a community of about 2,000 people that was rocked Aug. 7 by the news that Tyson was closing four of its processing plants, including the one in Noel, which had been one of the largest employers in the region for decades.
The announcement came as a shock to Smith.
“I've worked with Tyson on and off for about five years,” Smith said. “My mother in law has worked for Tyson for almost 30 years. There was no warning that this was coming. I was trying to comfort all my friends because we have a lot of friends in there. We all sat in there and we were trying not to cry. But by the end of the day every one of us had cried at least once.”
'I see a lot of opportunities'
Charlette Price, a Tyson employee from Anderson, said this was the first time she had ever attended a job fair and it was encouraging.
“I thought it would give me some opportunities to see what’s out there besides what Tyson is offering,” Price said. “I see a lot of opportunities for me because I have experience in some of the jobs that I see here."
Newby said the job fair illustrated to the workers that there were good-paying jobs available at places not far from Noel.
“A good example is La-Z-Boy,” Newby said. “They're in Neosho but they will arrange transportation for employees. If you have 12 employees who live in Noel that work at La-Z-Boy, they they'll have a van and pick them up and then bring them home. There are vast opportunities here for people that are willing to work. And the people of Noel have shown that they work hard.”
Juan Topete, training coordinator at Schreiber Foods in Carthage, said they have a number of openings at their manufacturing plant in the north part of Carthage and the newly expanded distribution center in the south part of Carthage.
He said the workers in Noel could have a leg up on any openings at a place like Schreiber.
“We're looking for partners (who) have experience in food manufacturing and that's exactly what they do here,” Topete said. “I think we're just a perfect fit for those employees that are going to be displaced here at at Tyson. We're food manufacturing, all the rules, all the safety information that they've already learned, all the experience that they have fits right into what we do. They would already be ahead of the game.”
Workforce shortage
Sergio Rizo, owner of the New York Life and Financial Services office in Joplin, was at the event offering financial planning services for the workers in Noel, but he sees an opportunity for Joplin to attract needed workers from Noel.
“From a community perspective, in Joplin we have a workforce shortage,” Rizo said. “I had a conversation with Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards a week or two ago and he said unemployment is around 2.4% in Joplin. The workforce shortage means we can’t do what we want to do, and economic development drives Joplin. I think Jasper Products has 100 open positions, the city of Joplin has 60 positions, Specialty Foods in Webb City has 10 or 20 positions open. If you look around this room there’s a lot of opportunities and so I think these friends can help us meet a need.”
Newby said the community of Noel will see big changes as well with this closure, and he wants Noel residents to know their neighbors in McDonald County are with them.
“I believe that Noel is going to recover from this, but it will take time,” Newby said. “In the short term you have the question: What do we do now? We have to get people finding jobs. But what’s next is actually the bigger question: Where do we go from here as a community? And I think Noel has an opportunity here that's so big that most people don’t fathom it. Noel is a recreation town, it always has been. Maybe it’s time to start rethinking that and say, 'Ok, how can we double down on that and really turn this community into a destination?' ”
