Going back to the basics, what is a truly local state of mind?
Truly local shopping isn’t just a nice thing to do to show local spirit. Truly local shopping may be the difference between whether a community grows economically or withers on the economic vine. Shopping truly local isn’t the same as just shopping local, as all shopping isn’t created equal.
Truly local is described as locally owned and operated, and this can in rare cases include national chains that are locally owned.
With the increase in businesses owned by those out of town and with more online shopping opportunities, many local governments are finding it increasingly difficult to make their local fiscal budgets stretch to cover basic needs.
In fact, many are already in severe financial straits. The term “unintended consequences” could very well have been coined to convey the situation many communities find themselves in today or will find themselves in the near future.
The courtship of big-box stores and chains might be viewed as a necessary evil that communities must attract to appear viable. But might this strategy in reality be a Trojan horse allowed to enter your community, undercutting its financial fabric?
By bringing big boxes and chains to the community, it can initially create some low-paying service jobs.
It might help increase the quality of life for some residents, and it can provide a greater variety of goods and services. But is the price worth it over the long haul? While the benefits can be great, we must realize this also comes with high risk. The greater the saturation of big boxes and chains, the greater long-term economic risk to our communities. How can this be?
Very simply, the more money each of us spends with these out-of-town owners, the bigger the drain on our local budgets. A greater percentage of those dollars we are spending leaves our community, never again to return.
Studies show dollars spent at locally owned businesses are three to seven times more valuable as they are recirculated multiple times throughout the community in lieu of being sent to some far-off corporate headquarters.
Those same dollars spent with out-of-town businesses leave our community and no longer are able to fund our police, fire departments, city government, water department, road department, parks and recreation, and so forth. Bottom line: Fewer locally spent dollars equate to fewer and less than desirable services. How can communities move forward sending their dollars to Wall Street in lieu of growing their own Main Streets?
As is the case with most things in life, it is all about balance. Having these big boxes, chains and other similar businesses can initially be beneficial to the overall growth of a community. The bigger issue arises when communities in their haste vigorously court these big boxes, chains and Wall Street organizations at the expense of organically growing their local business base from within. We must not forget that small businesses, mostly locally owned, employ the majority of all workers across the country. We must attend to that base as well.
Communities must find the resolve to expend equal attention and resources on their local business, innovation and entrepreneur base. Nurturing their startups will ultimately create the balance to weather the pending economic storm.
With the rapidly shifting retail and consumer habits, it is imperative that communities have these critical conversations. It is also critical they find ways to stimulate local entrepreneurship and innovation and that communities find ways to keep a greater percentage of their consumer spending truly local. Additionally, the younger generations have a new mindset, which leans toward a more experiential economy where it isn’t about sameness but about making dining and shopping unique. The fastest way to be unique is to avoid the sea of sameness that comes with national chains and embrace the uniqueness of local.
These aren’t just nice discussions to have; the future of every community under 50,000 is in danger of slowly being dismantled by the winds of economic change. While the answers may vary by community, we can be sure of one thing: Wall Street cares little about our communities unless of course it can extract more local dollars that boost their bottom lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.