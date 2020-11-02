In today’s challenging COVID-19 economic environment, the case for robust downtown revitalization has never been greater. The value of this revitalization has never been higher.
Many communities across the country focus on and spend massive resources on courting corporate big-box and chain establishments and businesses. However, forward-thinking community leaders are beginning to look inward at their own downtown or Main Street infrastructure, and they are seeking internal methods and strategies to bring back the heart, soul, vibrancy and individuality of their communities.
Studies have shown tax and private dollars invested in a community’s downtown have an approximately 30% greater return than those dollars invested elsewhere throughout the community.
With the need for every tax dollar spent to return its absolute maximum value, the return on this investment should not be overlooked.
A study by the National Main Street organization found that each dollar invested in various Main Street districts throughout the country returned from $3 in additional tax revenue in Massachusetts to a whopping $12.73 in additional tax revenue in Washington. Each state’s tax structure certainly weighs into this formula. Nonetheless, the returns are outstanding across the country and would be in your community as well.
Just as important as the tangible financial return on a community’s investment is the intangible return. Courting corporate businesses should be looked upon as the least important building block to enter the tourism or consumer-attraction game. Most notable communities already have plenty of access to many big boxes and chains. Strategic leaders understand that corporate businesses only continue to create a sea of sameness. This does nothing to set your community apart from the thousands like them across the country.
What are the intangible benefits of community investment in Main Street? It will return heart, soul, vibrancy and individuality to your community. What truly sets you apart from other mundane and predictable communities is the ability to innovate and create unique experiences and ambiances not found elsewhere. Each community must find its niche and its own identity. What is right for one community may not play well in another community.
Last, many smaller communities are losing their younger generations to the urban lifestyles. Revitalizing your downtown is a magnet for the younger generations. They crave uniqueness and experiences. They are also showing signs of being supportive and attracted to their local community as long as the community offers that uniqueness and experience.
Revitalization of your downtown, while not an easy task, will set you on the path of uniqueness.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
