Change is a topic many have written about, but few grasp the true importance of change and how it affects our local communities, in ways both good and bad.
While in the military years ago, I remember a survey questioning hundreds of officers as well as enlisted leaders throughout the ranks. One question asked respondents what they liked and disliked most about serving in the military. The leading answer by far for what military members liked most was the "constant change" keeping their lives and jobs interesting. That in itself wasn’t surprising.
But what scored as the most dislike offered a potential study in human interest. Their leading dislike, by a large margin, was having to put up with "constant change."
How can that be? I would submit that while change can be exciting, it can also be a source of fear and uncertainty. Additionally, it can cause upheaval and be painful at times, and it can fail.
Let me be clear: Change is the most needed component in any community transformation. In fact, the word "transformation" infers major change. An unchanging community is nearly always a dying community. Let’s dissect and discuss a few attributes associated with change and how it might translate into community transformation and revitalization.
• Change causes discomfort. If you have no discomfort associated with your change, your change isn’t as powerful as it should be. There is little comfortable about change; it causes us to leave old things behind and adopt new habits. That can be difficult for many.
• Change creates fear. Much like soldiers going into battle, most are fearful of the unknown. Fear of the unknown can be stifling for a community and its leaders. Great leaders meet fear head-on and tackle the unknown.
• Change creates failure. If one isn’t afraid of change, he is probably not thinking properly. At the same time, one can’t let the fear of failure stifle what has to be done. During a community transformation and revitalization process, there will be initiatives that just don’t work. If you are not experiencing any failures, you are simply not trying hard enough. Calculated failures lead to enormous wins when we learn from these failures and drive forward. Never be afraid of failure. Failures are simply the scars of a winning warrior.
• Resisting change is human nature. Even those leaders adept at change have to fight the urge to change too little. Whenever I took a new position, I always went in looking for ways to encourage change. Many changes might be little, some changes might be large, but creating constant change was a must. Change requires practice and if your team has little experience in change, when the time comes to change to survive, they resist because of lack of practice. If they had experienced many little changes over the months and years, accepting change when it is highly needed is much easier on the team.
If your community must change and is finding it difficult, then maybe the initiatives need to be reframed in a different fashion.
I am reminded of a quote I heard long ago by motivational speaker Wayne Dyer. He said, “If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."
Oftentimes it is as simple as reframing the problem, understanding it in a different light and tackling it from a different angle.
Let me close with one last piece of advice on change: Don’t approach change with the attitude of accomplishing it with the least amount of discomfort. When it comes to your community, you can’t afford a mild approach to change. You must be aggressive with change and others will learn as you go. Don’t live as a reactive community, live as a proactive community.
