Over the years, my columns have discussed change, innovation, the news media, community revitalization, tourism and transformation. As you have come to realize, I love using quotes from some of the historical greats. This column is devoted to some of those quotes and how they relate to the topics at hand.
• Jonas Salk, developer of one of the first successful polio vaccines: “Intuition will tell the thinking mind where to look next.”
While facts, figures and logic are essential elements in success, it is intuition that puts the real wheels in motion. When it comes to change and innovation, be prepared to upset those with only the mental capability to fight change. They resist due to a lack of understanding of what it takes to implement real change. Change agents are never popular in the sea of tradition until others finally catch the vision, which is usually long after the change has been implemented.
• Charles Kettering, engineer and inventor: “If you have always done it that way, it is probably wrong.”
There is certainly a place for tradition and continuing certain practices. However, without change we wither on the vine. Communities and their news media not willing to take risks are simply organizations on their deathbed in hospice care waiting to take their final breath.
• Helen Keller, author and activist: “Security is mostly a superstition. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.”
In today’s economic climate, security is nonexistent, and it may seem that every day is a daring adventure at times. Communities and the news media that cover them must treat tourism as a daring adventure. Dare to think big. Dare to take a chance. Dare to aim high. Tourism can change your community and the business base along with it. Don’t treat tourism as nothing; you will pay the price if you do.
• Victor Hugo, author: “There is only one thing stronger than all the armies of the world; and that is an idea whose time has come.”
I would argue that taxes are in this category as well, but that is another column. Change and innovation threaten those in charge. It threatens those holding on to fading power. Great leaders are those leading the charge into the world of change and innovation. Great leaders always challenge the old ideas and traditional ways. Hundreds of communities around our country are sinking as they cling to the old ideas and traditions of bygone years. Be the change you want to see.
• Anatole France, author: “To accomplish great things, we must dream as well as act.”
Having great ideas and dreams is only 25% of the battle; enacting those dreams is the other 75%. The biggest enemies of dreams are tradition, inaction and/or slow reaction times. Oftentimes, dreams come with a narrow window of time as well — miss the narrow window and you then miss the synergies that might have accompanied those dreams.
Change and innovation aren’t for the faint of heart and mind. They are for the bold and those willing to brave new worlds, create communities, build stronger companies and sail into the uncharted water of their particular challenge. They will always be accompanied and challenged by tradition, power brokers and those standing in the way, either on purpose or due to lack of understanding. Don’t let that get in your way, and plow ahead with the knowledge that any great change has the same hurdles and challenges. Why not lead the charge?
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
