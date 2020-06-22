We have spent countless columns discussing the three legs required to build a strong foundational stool for sustained community transformation.
To recap, they are the local media company, local chambers and/or Main Street organizations, and community government or leadership. While a three-legged stool can stand just fine, nothing beats a stable four-legged stool. When it comes to building a four-legged stool of sustained and powerful community transformation, we must consider adding local civic clubs or groups to the other three legs, creating a better-balanced approach.
Local civic clubs such as Rotary, Soroptimist, Shriners, Young Professionals Network, Kiwanis, the American Legion, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and religious groups are loaded with talented and visionary members. Imagine a community harnessing the power and abilities of the majority of its local civic organizations to assist in community transformation. A community that can synergize with each of the four legs of its community transformation stool will succeed in ways it would never have imagined.
While each of these mentioned clubs and others can provide great leadership in the transformation planning, they are also capable of tackling various projects that might become a part of the final plan. The most successful community action plans involve as many groups and individuals as possible.
Successful community transformation never occurs in a vacuum. The local media company and chamber or Main Street organizations can’t make it happen alone. Local government can’t by itself make it happen. Your local economic development group can’t make it happen alone. To assure long-term and sustained community transformation, the community must enlist the aid of many. While the local media company, chamber, Main Street group and city leaders can certainly lead the charge, it is the army of volunteers and members that the local civic clubs bring to the table that allows community projects to flourish.
They then become communitywide projects, not projects pieced together by a select few. Remember, many hands make light work.
It isn’t always just the army of volunteers who come with the civic clubs and organizations. Many of them bring dollars to the projects they rally around. I am reminded of the Rotary Club in Muskogee, Oklahoma, stepping forward with a substantial donation to help provide a proposed gathering space band shell. I also read recently of the Rotary Club in Warren, Ohio, doing the same thing. No extensive community revitalization plan should ever proceed without conversations with local civic clubs. They are always willing to listen and in most cases will jump at the opportunity to be a part of improving their local community.
Small and midsize cities are in the fight of their economic lives. Many aren’t aware of the magnitude of the struggle or the size of the mountain they must climb to find success or respite from the economic storm — if respite even exists. These aren’t the days where a slow, meandering approach is prudent; these are the days where the slow and meandering are left as carcasses on the economic road. Cities need to bring all their resources to bear in order to succeed. Involving the local civic organizations is a critical step in this process.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
