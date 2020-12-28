Last week, I wrote about the power of music and its ability to transform people and even communities. Recently, I came across another article about how music is making an impact in Claremore, Oklahoma.
On the upper end of the revitalizing spectrum, one can visit Branson, spending time at Branson Landing. This project has become a must-visit spot in a city already ripe with many viable tourist options. Visitors will be soothed by music as they shop, dine and explore the area. Music is a part of the landscape and was built in to the Branson Landing project from the beginning. On the downside, as great as this project is, being perfectly realistic, smaller communities without the pull of Branson might be hard pressed to duplicate that exact project because of the high cost. But then again, launching big ships takes big dreams. The biggest problem with most smaller communities isn’t dreaming too big; rather, it is dreaming too small. Never underestimate what a dedicated community can do when it puts its vision, power, strength and money to work as it shoots for the stars.
This is what made the Claremore project so intriguing. The city is installing an affordable downtown sound system to share music throughout its entire downtown, as are other communities around the country. The Claremore project is being spearheaded by the local Main Street organization, tackling it in an affordable and doable way. In fact, this might be called a grassroots project: It is being crowdfunded into reality. It appears the organization is concentrating on a three-block area of the city's historic downtown. The group has approached the local business community to provide a matching opportunity for local residents donating toward the total project cost of $25,000. Because the Main Street organization is nonprofit, all donations are tax deductible.
I point this out to show that regardless of the size of the community, if there is a will, there can be a way. Smaller and midsize communities need to do everything they can to differentiate their communities from the sea of sameness we all experience all too often. Anything your community can do to set itself apart in a positive way will be money well spent.
So many communities around the country offer the same predictable shops and the same types of dining and entertainment options. The more you can turn those shopping, dining and entertainment options into unique experiences, the greater the odds of success for your community. Music is always somewhat unique and engages the soul; when the soul is engaged, memories are created that will draw visitors back time and time again.
I have written often and will continue to write about the effect of the online and digital onslaught against our communities. Make no mistake: Smaller and midsize communities are engaged in war for their economic survival. The sooner communities realize this, the sooner they can get on with their transformation. You must transform or you will become irrelevant.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
