If I can list one thing needed to spark community transformation, effective communication gets my vote.
Here are a few things others have said about communication:
• George Bernard Shaw: “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place."
Today, we post on social media and assume the world knows. Nothing is further from the truth. Never assume everyone knows, and always assume you missed someone important.
• Tony Robbins: “The way we communicate with others and with ourselves ultimately determines the quality of our lives."
To reach our full potential as a community, we must communicate openly, honestly and effectively. When communities are transparent in their communications, the entire community can be rowing in the same direction.
Don’t confuse effective communication with the distribution of information. Anyone can provide information, but true communication involves a return exchange showing understanding.
• Sydney J. Harris: “The two words 'information' and 'communication' are often used interchangeably, but they signify quite different things. Information is giving out; communication is getting through."
While communities must be able to do both, the ability to truly communicate is lost in most communities. Communities must build a network beyond social media in order to survive, grow, and transform.
• Maya Angelou: “I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel."
Transformation occurs when you convince people to return to your community after their initial visit. This is due to the feelings they experienced while spending time in your community.
• Dale Carnegie: “There are four ways, and only four ways, in which we have contact with the world. We are evaluated and classified by these four contacts: What we do, how we look, what we say and how we say it."
Two of these critical components revolve around effective communication. The more effectively we communicate our goals and initiatives, the greater the odds of transformational success in our community.
Knowing that change brings about resistance, one tool we must use is better communication. Build your communication to include databases, social media, traditional media, texting, email and more. Overcommunicate if need be. Tell your story in the local newspaper, on social media, and through traditional and nontraditional media outlets. Develop consistent and regular news releases using all the tools at your disposal. Leave no stone unturned in this portion of the plan. Those who can communicate their mission are in a much better position to succeed in this task of creating change and revitalizing their entire community, their downtown or region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.