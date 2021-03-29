Through my interactions with several communities working toward five-star “Truly Local Community” national designation, I have had the opportunity to discuss and better understand some of the roadblocks hindering them. In most cases, failure to reach their goals isn’t a result of lack of effort or even their ideas. They are all working very hard, but despite hard work, getting the community and the various nonprofits and organizations rowing in the same direction is elusive.
Through these discussions, I was able to find common denominators without fail in each situation. It was a lack of effective two-way communication coupled with individual and/or organizational agendas compounding the situation.
As we have discussed in previous columns, in most instances it takes an entire community moving in the same direction to facilitate sustainable change leading to transformation. If communication between city leadership, organizational leadership and their organizations in general is poor, how is the community expected to change when the community as a whole is basically unaware of the changes being planned?
How do we overcome these common predicaments so prevalent within so many communities?
First, communities need to find a neutral facilitator from within the community or, in most successful instances, from outside the community. It is imperative this individual has no dogs in the hunt, so to speak. Facilitators must be viewed as an outside set of eyes to earn the trust of those in the community. Unfortunately, it is difficult to find this person in many communities. This in no way reflects poorly on the community. In fact, a community reaching out for help shows its vision, willingness to change and overcome as well as its desire to win.
After this person is found, it is time to bring all the groups and organizations together. Bear in mind, this group must include those that present a cross-section of the entire community, no group or organization should be left out.
Second, it is imperative that all egos and agendas are checked at the door. That said, the only way it is possible to encourage everyone to have an open mind and to leave their agendas at the door would be if everyone has faith their ideas and their agendas will be heard and considered. This is the most important aspect to assure success. When people feel heard, considered and their ideas discussed, they are more willing to be of a part of something much larger than themselves or their organization.
We could spend 10 columns on communication, and we haven’t even touched on tactics and strategies needed to reach the community at large. Reaching the community at large is a skill requiring all the city networks, social platforms along with traditional media resources available at your disposal. All this must be coordinated and carried out in a strategic, timely and effective manner. This entire process can move quickly, and in fact, it should.
A viable plan laid out with aggressive benchmarks and tracking will excite the entire community. Building excitement within the community is the best way to transform.
After all, everyone wants to be associated with a winner.
