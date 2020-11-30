A great business mind, Harvard Business School Dean Clayton Christiansen has said, “The reason why it is so difficult for existing businesses (and communities) to capitalize on disruptive innovations is that their processes and their business model that make them good at the existing business model actually make them bad at competing for the disruption.”
Couple this statement with an article I recently read in Forbes, and you have the recipe for disaster looming in many local communities.
The article in Forbes was encouraging and showed its readers how to take advantage of shopping online via e-commerce. While it touted Amazon and all its Wall Street friends, it left out any reference to local community markets. If this was a one-off piece, one could ignore it as an oversight, but unfortunately, that is not the case. I have seen and read similar pieces in Bloomberg, Reuters, The Associated Press and countless other mainstream media sources, imploring readers to spend their money with all their Wall Street cronies.
Make no mistake, when I selected the column title — “Building Main Street, not Wall Street” — it was for a very distinct reason. Communities can’t build Main Street while being pummeled by Wall Street. Intentional or not, Wall Street is coming after every dollar from your community it can get its hands on. The pressure from their shareholders is only increasing. This e-commerce attack will spell disaster for many local communities across the country.
Don’t think for one minute that big government with sweetheart deals from Wall Street lobbyists will come to your rescue. As the recent lockdowns have shown, local businesses were forced to shutter their doors while many Wall Street and corporate-owned businesses continued to stay open and, in many cases, thrive. The real kicker is many local governments just blindly follow this path, unknowingly destroying their local business bases while becoming major exporters of their local dollars to Wall Street. Communities and their media partners must view this as war; rest assured, Wall Street does.
What can local communities do in light of the assault on their local base?
First, any sustainable community initiative needs to be led from the top. Community leaders must lead, and they must act now. By community leaders, this means city leaders, business leaders, the local chamber of commerce, civic clubs and organizations, and other city influencers. They need to convene a special meeting with saving local businesses as the sole topic and begin to strategize a path forward for local business.
Second, this leadership needs to come up with communitywide initiatives to assist locally owned businesses. At this point, it may prove difficult to enact something that is effective by the Christmas shopping season, but getting the process started is a must. Always remember: Even if you fall a bit short, anything will help.
Third, if you can’t act by the traditional shopping season, don’t fret. The initiatives you should be employing need to be year-round efforts, not just a token “Shop Small Business Saturday” or “Christmas Bucks” type of program. Those programs are a start but won’t do a thing to build loyalty, habits and long-term sustainable shopping patterns throughout your community. Think yearlong promotions, incentives, games, contests and so forth. This is where a solid partnership with your local newspaper can build synergies and foundational support.
Last, don’t be afraid to reach out for help. There are many communities that have done some outstanding things in support of their local business bases, and most are more than willing to share. In fact, simply send me an email, and I will provide many ideas, suggestions and thoughts to get you started.
The key to success is to get started. Commit that your community is going to answer the battle cry and not succumb to inaction and lack of initiative. Anyone can lead during the good times; the mark of great leaders is stepping up during the tough time.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
