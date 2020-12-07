Last week, we discussed attributes great leaders must possess and nurture in this challenging economic environment while leading their local communities. This week, we will offer a few thoughts and ideas that might assist local leaders and media companies in propelling their communities to greater heights.
Additionally, in recent columns, we have discussed the solid financial reasons for spending our personal and government dollars locally. Let me revisit one example: In a community of 10,000 residents, what is the impact if every resident spent an additional $25 each month locally that they may have spent outside the community or online? Ten thousand residents multiplied by $25 is $250,000 per month, or $3 million per year spent locally that otherwise would have left the community. When we add the compounding impact (three to seven times) realized when spending money locally, that $3 million compounds to between $9 million and $21 million each year.
How many jobs will that save or create? How many businesses will that keep open? How many dollars will be added to the community tax base?
Spending locally can change the course of your community.
What are some low-cost initiatives a community might employ to make local spending a community focus?
Many have heard of the American Express Small Business Saturday that occurs the Saturday after Thanksgiving. While a noble effort, this is merely a small Band-Aid on a deep wound. I have seen communities take the “shop small” effort to a whole new level. They select a day each week, year-round, to promote a local shopping event. The city schedules other events around this effort, such as farmers markets, outdoor music programs and other communitywide events. They work with the local media to promote it, as well.
I recently saw a great program instigated by Adams Publishing Group in Idaho called $2 Challenge. Adams invited the entire community to spend $100 on Christmas at locally owned shops. They go to the bank and sign the pledge and are then issued 50 $2 bills in exchange for the $100. Then they visit the local shops to spend their $2 bills for Christmas. Everyone making the pledge has their name published in the local newspaper, which in turns encourages others to do the same thing. This or something similar can be done in any community and cost nothing.
When you shop at locally owned businesses, you are casting a vote for the true American dream. You are voting with your pocketbook and saying you believe in your community. Shopping local is one of the most effective ways for residents to push their business base upward. Your dollars spent locally are in a true sense investing in enhanced local entrepreneurship, which also results in real economic growth.
The future of our small and medium-size towns will rely on the success of locally owned businesses. True support starts at the top and need not cost money. When we support local businesses, we are building our own Main Streets and sending that much less to Wall Street. When we figure out the ways to build our communities through a locally owned business base, we are building long-term sustainability and increased self-reliance. Those two items are what will assure our community survives the economic conditions, regardless of what they might be.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
