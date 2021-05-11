As I have visited communities and various businesses over the years, I have seen few guilty of dreaming too big. In fact, unfortunately, most communities, businesses and their leaders are guilty of the exact opposite.
Far too many dream and think far too small. Vic Johnson said it best when he said, “Big dreams drive us to do things we’d never do for lesser dreams — in many ways they almost pull us through the obstacles we’re likely to have on the way to reaching them.”
Put another way, it is those big dreams that actually lead to our greatest successes.
As I have visited with community and business leaders, I have often referred to and written about the communitywide thinking known as a poverty mindset. It is the mindset of allowing your previous experiences and letdowns to determine your future dreams and aspirations. When it comes to vision and forward thinking, one of the greatest traits a leader and community can have is learning from past experiences and failures, using them as steps instead of chains. I am unaware of any community growing to exceed its wildest expectations because it dreamed too small. To be big, one must think and believe big; there is no other way.
Today, we live in a world of rapid change, innovation and transformation. The world can be unforgiving, even in the best of circumstances. In order for communities to achieve their ultimate destination, they must turn aside the poverty mindset and set their sights much higher. They must cast aside those failed initiatives from yesterday and use them as steps to greater heights. They must take each and every resource at their disposal and find ways to use them for the greater good.
When a community is seeking to transform, it must look inside itself to determine who or what it is. A great business leader, Simon Sinek, said, “Our friends don’t love us for what we do. Our friends love us for who we are.” Communities are much the same way. People won’t travel to your community consistently for what you do but rather because of what you are. What is the vibe that you give to those visiting your community? What is the feeling people get when they spend time with you? It is all about building connections between the community and the outside world. The greater the connection you can build, the more powerful the draw will be.
As we dream of where we are going as a community, we must dream of what our potential connections can be. As we dream of what our community can share with others, we must be thinking of how those dreams can be used as connections. As I have visited Eureka Springs, Arkansas, we go there knowing the connection will be the arts. As we visit Branson, we expect the connections will be great entertainment of all types. As we visit communities in and around the Black Hills, we know we will come away with a new connection to Western culture and a historic vibe. As we visit Tahlequah, Oklahoma, we leave with a greater understanding of Native American cultures and feel more connected.
All the above communities not only dared to dream big but found the emotional connections they could successfully share with others. When visitors come to their communities, they leave having had their expectations met. Of the thousands of communities across this great nation working to enhance their connections to travelers and residents alike, few fully capture the essence of what is possible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.