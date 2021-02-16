In communities around the country, many restaurants have already closed. Those that haven’t closed are either near their breaking point or approaching that point quickly. If there ever was a time to yell, “All hands on deck!” now is the time.
If you get the impression this column is a call to arms for the entire community, then I have accomplished my goal. While maybe not true 100% of the time, it is safe to say restaurants that have historically suffered because of poor management have in most cases already closed their doors. Left today are restaurants that have resilient management, yet they are being buffeted by the economic winds of COVID-19, leaving them vulnerable to joining the others already shuttered.
When I say, “All hands on deck,” I am calling the entire community to task. Now is the time for each of us to step up and be a true community leader in this effort. Don’t get the wrong impression: This must be a two-tiered approach — one by the community at large and the other by the restaurants themselves. Knowing that, let’s take a quick look at what we must do immediately.
First, everyone in the community needs to commit to frequenting locally owned restaurants more than they might normally have done. When you are thinking of visiting a national chain for a meal, make a conscious decision to visit a local restaurant instead. Nothing against national chains, but most have deep pockets on a national level to weather this storm while your local restaurants do not. Remember, when you spend at locally owned businesses that each dollar spent will be multiplied throughout your community three to seven times more than the national chain. This effort helps to save your local restaurants and also places your community on more solid ground. In a community of 10,000 people, just one extra visit a month per person, spending only an average of $20 per person, equates to $600,000 each month floating through the community, or $7.2 million per year based on only compounding three times. How many local restaurants and jobs will that save over the next year?
Second, every local resident should either individually or as a family adopt a locally owned restaurant. By adopt, we mean take them under your wing and frequent them often; get to know the owner and let them know you care about them and want to see them flourish. When you get to know the owners of locally owned restaurants and any business for that matter, you learn they are your friends and neighbors. It becomes so much easier to help friends and neighbors in their time of need. Imagine 10,000 residents adopting a locally owned restaurant?
Locally owned restaurants also need to be in tune with their customer base. If your town is full of lunchtime sandwich shops, that isn’t fulfilling the needs of your community. My community is a great example: We have many sandwich shops but are forced to leave our community if we want a nice quiet atmosphere with linens on the table coupled with a nice steak. Community leaders need to work with local entrepreneurs and restaurants to develop locally owned restaurants that meet the needs of the entire community. If all the local places close at 5 or 6 p.m., they are missing out on 70% of the restaurant business.
One of the most critical elements of a successful community’s ability to win this economic war is cooperation with their local media. This is an opportunity for the local media to shine; the local media must take this effort to heart and make a difference in their community. When the local media provides the education, reporting, interviews and marketing push to make this happen, the community along with the locally owned restaurants will be grateful. The local media needs a vibrant, locally owned business base to survive. What better project than this in time of crisis for both the restaurant businesses and the local media companies?
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.