Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Morning rain followed by strong thunderstorms in the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 48F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.