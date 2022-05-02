There is an African proverb that says, “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together."
One of the largest challenges for many communities and businesses is a term I refer to as a "poverty-minded" attitude. Many communities and businesses need to overcome social or demographic poverty, but that is not the what I am referring to.
The poverty mindset I am referring to is the mindset of those who are in the position to make transformation happen, but don’t. They are stuck with a poverty-minded attitude due to their long-term battle and association with the poverty experienced through community decay.
I have consulted with businesses that wouldn’t accept credit cards because it costs a few percentage points on each transaction. When convinced to change, they were thrilled as their business increased nearly 30%. Trying to save a few pennies cost them hundreds or even thousands of dollars in potential business. These same problems and mindsets exist on an even greater and more devastating scale in city governments and with civic leaders who control the financial destinies of their communities and downtowns.
How does a community, downtown or business overcome a poverty mindset?
What is the common ingredient successful communities and businesses have adopted that flows through all their transformation?
The answer is not difficult. The common ingredient is simply looking at what might be the opposite of a poverty mindset. That common ingredient is something we are drawn toward, and that is a positive “can-do” attitude.
The first step in any transformation of a community or business is a strong vision coupled with a healthy dose of optimism. To assure success, the vision must be achievable, and your optimism tempered with a solid and realistic vision. Far too many communities or businesses fail to understand how much ability they already possess. Never underestimate the ability of residents and business owners in a community to accomplish what was previously thought unthinkable. Many communities and businesses are wallowing in self-pity while others are busy undergoing incredible and sustainable transformation.
Often, the biggest obstacles are our own citizens and those in positions to enact the greatest change. The greatest task is converting them to the vision and the dream. Of course, you have a lot to lose. The unwillingness to change simply just means continued erosion and decay, adding to the continued demise of your community.
