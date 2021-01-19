Many city governments throughout the country are run by well-intentioned and well-meaning leaders, smart and creative within the box in which they reside. However, the best forward-thinking city governments have the imagination to take them anywhere.
What is it that separates the many communities in the first group from those few communities in the second? It would be their dedicated thinking toward revitalizing and transforming their communities for the new economy and future barreling toward them. Of course, most communities believe they have time and there are no worries. In reality, the economic transformation was moving rapidly prior to COVID-19, which has only accelerated the time frame, cutting it from a few years to a measurement now figured in months.
There are many discussions, points of view, thoughts and opinions on what will make up this new normal and new economy. However, when we consolidate those into a couple of points nearly everyone seems to more or less agree on, we can see that regardless of one’s point of view, rapid change is upon us.
We all seem to agree retail is undergoing a rapid transformation. Getting this one right is critical. It is rapidly becoming a retail situation of the haves and have-nots. In the middle, we have national retailers such as Target, Home Depot, Walmart and Dollar Tree, which are doing well — growing, in fact — while the segments on the ends are both struggling. For the sake of this column, we will stick to the local end. These are locally owned and operated businesses having been devastated by the pandemic. This hardest-hit group is in a fight for its retail and service life. Many are falling by the wayside at a faster rate than one can imagine.
The locally owned and operated business apocalypse is far from over, it will continue for years. The unfortunate issue here is that this hits the smaller and midsize communities hardest. Many residents of these communities are flocking to the convenience of online shopping, leaving their local communities hung out to dry. I am not one who believes all online shopping is bad. There are things that you cannot get in local communities. At times, it makes sense to get those items the most convenient way possible. While some online shopping can be a healthy thing for a community, when the balance swings too far, communities are devastated.
While the methods vary, forward-thinking communities understand one basic law of transformation: the law of local. They understand every dollar they keep within the boundaries of their communities is vital and essential. They understand and commit all their time, resources and energy to creating a vibrant local retail base, a local restaurant base along with a local experience-based and quality-of-life atmosphere. They understand that with few exceptions the continued courting of national chains and big boxes are a Trojan horse that can destroy their locally owned business base. They understand those same dollars devoted in years past to national chains suck your community dry, slowly and steadily. Those dollars are better used to build a community’s local business base. They make local entrepreneurship easy, affordable and wanted.
Often when writing this weekly column, I am guilty of saying some of the same things over and over with slight variations. While this may be true, I understand one of the major laws of marketing is that a message must be conveyed six or seven times before the message begins to stick. Communities must look at it the same way: keep preaching the local message and keep fighting for your future. If your community is to have a bright future, understand the economic dynamics of today are changing. Your ability to change with them is critical for your survival in a cruel and unrelenting economic environment.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
