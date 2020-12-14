For nearly a year, this column has expounded on the critical need for small and midsize communities to work hard at keeping their dollars local. In the age of COVID-19, this is not only the right thing to do but I cannot stress enough this is indeed a case of survival or becoming obsolete as a community.
I have shown the effect on the community if every resident spent just $25 more each month in their local community. That can equate to millions more floating through the community. We can simplify by saying that for every dollar a resident of your community spends online, out of town or with a corporate chain, that is between $3 and $7 not spent in your community. This is huge.
Add to this that our small business base in some communities is under assault from government shutdowns and mandates. What government fails to understand is that when small businesses go under, so do its income, employment base, the supplies it orders and so forth. Ultimately, it means disaster not only for the community and its small business base but also the large corporate chains that will suffer as no one will ultimately have income to purchase their products and services.
The numerous reasons for keeping dollars local have been well established and are beyond dispute. The proof is readily apparent across the country. Most need not travel very far from home to see a nearby town that once was prosperous only to become a shell of what it once was. They are now shells because, among other reasons, they supported Wall Street instead of their own Main Street.
Unlike in past years, the current situation of local communities losing dollars to out-of town corporations, chains and online entities is accelerating rapidly. Dollars are leaving local communities at an alarming rate because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend is unlikely to subside any time soon. With this acceleration, towns that are now doing well will do less well in the near future. Towns that have been struggling will struggle even more. Towns teetering on the brink will be pushed into the abyss.
As the outflow of dollars accelerates, the effect on the local community becomes more apparent. Civic engagement and volunteering decrease, poverty rates increase, more local businesses go under, local jobs are lost, housing prices decrease, the tax base dwindles, crime rates increase and the list goes on.
What to do? I cannot stress this enough: Communities must act now. This issue may not be on the radar of local community leaders, but it must be placed on that radar. Once on the radar, communities need to quickly assemble a task force for the sole purpose of addressing this critical issue. To be effective, this task force must include city leaders, chamber or Main Street representation, business leaders, media representation, civic club and economic development leaders, and whoever else makes sense. As a team, they must brainstorm potential solutions, possible community initiatives, citywide promotions and other tactics.
It isn’t an easy task, but nothing worthy of great effort usually is. I implore you: Don’t delay. This is an issue that isn’t going away and will only deepen the problems within the community.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
