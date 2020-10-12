Community leadership should encourage local residents to hop on the hyperlocal bandwagon when shopping. Oftentimes, communities overlook the largest inexcusable local item in their spending bucket. How businesses and governments spend local dollars — inside or outside the community — is critical. Every government, civic and local organization should attempt to spend as much as humanly possible hyperlocally before one dime gets spent outside the community.
Residents should be encouraged at all levels to hop on the hyperlocal train, and more importantly, they should be led in this effort by their city government and local business community. While consumers are spending $10 here and $100 dollars there, city governments and the business communities often measure their spending in tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars at a time. How many local residents does it takes to equal that amount of spending?
I have seen far too many governments preach hyperlocal only to farm out the purchase of their city vehicles to out-of-town dealers, their event or sports facilities to out-of-town operators, their road and construction projects to out-of-town contractors, and their design and architecture services to out-of-town “experts." Add in office and expendable supplies sent to national chains because of simple convenience, pricing and so forth. I am aware of many communities that have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in recent years on studies and renderings for future planning — planning that often never sees the light of day. All those dollars leave the community never to be seen again.
How destructive is this behavior to a community? Some communities spend $3 million to $5 million or more on services, products, vehicles and so forth with out-of-town businesses. That is the equivalent of 3,000 to 5,000 of their own residents spending $1,000 each year and having them take that spending to another town. Imagine being able to land a new company that employed 60 to 100 people with $50,000-a-year jobs — that is the equivalent loss on the hyperlocal spending front.
Before getting too critical, we must understand there are certain items that may prove difficult to purchase or contract through strictly local avenues. This is certainly acceptable as government must always be accountable as the fiduciary steward of taxpayer dollars. However, there is a huge flaw in the process. Most communities seek out the lowest bidder for various products and services.
What exactly does lowest bid mean? Does that lowest bid factor in the three to seven times compounding effect of those dollars remaining in the local community versus being spent outside the community? I’m guessing it does not. Does it factor in any taxing dollars that remain local by keeping those millions of dollars local? I’m guessing it does not. Does it factor in the number of jobs that might be saved over time by keeping those millions of dollars local? I’m guessing it does not. Being truly fiduciary means factoring in all the ramifications of your spending, not just the easy ones.
Communities must take the approach that every dollar has to be maximized in any way possible. Knowing the compounding capability of each dollar should always be factored into every decision. It isn’t uncommon that a local bid 10% to 15% higher than a competing out-of-town bid may still be a better bid for the community after the impact of all local financial considerations are measured.
Communities must watch every dollar being spent. They must spend and invest every dollar as if their community’s livelihood depended on it — because it very well may.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
