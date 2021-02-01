Nia Peeples, the musician and actress, once said, “Life is a moving, breathing thing. We have to be willing to constantly evolve. Perfection is, in fact, constant transformation.”
When it comes to local communities, local media and local businesses, her quote has never been more true than today. While I usually tend to view and write at a 30,000-foot level in a way applicable to nearly any community, today I am going to provide three specific ideas local communities can implement with little cost and positive results. We’ll take a look at economic gardening, food halls and micro-TIFs and the potential effect each can have communities both small and large.
• Economic gardening is a relatively new term used in the community revitalization and transformation world. Put simply, it is using one’s own community resources, both physical and financial, to nurture and grow the local business base. Far too often, communities get carried away courting national chains and big-box stores. While these might appear to be short-term fixes, they can be quite costly to lure to your community, and the long-term cost to the community can actually turn negative quickly.
Downside risks are plenty. First, while they usually do hire locals to operate the business, all profits leave your community forever. They are also at the whim of their Wall Street corporate bosses and can close in a minute’s notice. This wasn’t a huge deal a few years ago, but in today’s age of COVID-19, this is becoming common. This usually requires infrastructure expenses paid by the community, and these costs can be ongoing and substantial.
Using a steakhouse as an example, I have seen communities spend hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to lure and secure a national chain. Compare this with a community nurturing, supporting and even financing local entrepreneurs willing to open a local steakhouse. They can do it with a local look and feel equally as enticing, using local beef, local produce and hiring local employees. Additionally, all their profits stay local and recirculate throughout the local economy three to seven times, compared with once for the national chain.
• Food halls are one of the newest rages throughout large parts of the country, even more so during the age of COVID-19 and the associated effects on local restaurants and eateries. Essentially, they are old or unused buildings in the downtown or in the heart of the community converted into what amounts to a local food court complete with indoor dining, entertainment and various types of food. The key to the success of these foods courts is a result of two things: First, they have an attractive and vibrant atmosphere that is warm and inviting. In the age of COVID-19, it even works with the proper distancing allowed to take place. Second, they provide many types of food and beverage choices. This allows for food vendors who otherwise may not be able to afford to maintain their isolated and one-off location to provide their various foods in a group setting that attracts hundreds throughout any given day.
• Micro-TIFs are a spin-off of the typical tax increment financing program many communities already use. Regular TIF programs have been around for decades, contributing to growth across thousands of communities throughout the country. Micro-TIFs are exactly what they sound like. Communities can create a micro-TIF district covering only one block or even just one street on one block. It could cover the local mall or it can cover even one building, depending on the laws in your state. TIFs are outstanding ways to get funds into the hands of land or building owners in key parts of your community. This will assist them in revitalizing or transforming their property or building into what can make a huge difference for the community.
These are only three ideas. Communities using these or the dozens of other ideas we see every day can overcome the obstacles before them. Time is short and certainly of the essence. Communities need to unite and stand together, or they will be divided and most assuredly die.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
