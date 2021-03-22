True transformation is rarely brought about by evolution but more often by revolution.
What does it take to rethink and spawn a transformational revolution? Looking deeper into many successful transformational projects I and others have witnessed, the answer is found in two powerful and critical elements often overlooked: the power of building excitement coupled with instilling energy into the transformation process.
Many communities approach change as if they have been weaned on dill pickles and onions. You know the communities I am talking about. They have a rundown downtown with many empty buildings, and the city does little in terms of regulation to enhance the appearance. Many local businesses shut down by 5 p.m., forcing local residents into national chains. Innovation isn’t highly rewarded, there is little entrepreneurship and trash is abundant on the roadway leading to and within the city. The local media company provides little substance and has vacated its leadership role while lacking energy. All of these signs indicate a community without true excitement and lacking even a morsel of energy.
Let’s not dwell on dying communities; let’s focus on common elements found in vibrant and progressive communities. Excitement and energy precede any real transformation. Why are excitement and energy important? Many communities are seeking new or relocating businesses, those bringing new jobs to the community. These new or expanding businesses help us retain our younger generations who all too often head off after high school to other locations offering better jobs and the enhanced opportunities that come with them.
Excitement and energy bring interest and investors. Investors bring revitalization and transformation. Revitalization and transformation bring higher quality of life. Higher quality of life brings new business and local jobs, and new business and local jobs bring an increased tax base. An increased tax base brings better roads, infrastructure and community opportunity. All of this increases the overall vibrancy of the community, which in turn draws tourism and others wanting to be a part of the energy and excitement.
One might call it the community circle of life.
The bottom line — excitement and energy are contagious, the foundation of what can be. Any efforts without excitement and energy as main ingredients are certain to wither and die before they can truly realize their full potential.
Many communities have many great ideas, initiatives and potential projects, all of which can be transformative. They just lack the ability to pull it all together because of inflated personal egos, inadequate leadership, too many varied agendas or lack of trust.
Let’s look at some of those reasons.
Michael Jordan had an inflated ego, as do most great athletes. While that could have been bad, when harnessed and directed by a great coach, it was turned into a powerful force spurring six championships.
Every organization has an agenda, that is what makes it great. Molding these agendas from various groups into a winning game plan can be exciting.
The best way to build trust is to be all-inclusive and let every voice be heard and every thought to be considered.
As you begin or continue your transformation journey, never forget the excitement or energy element. All your efforts will fall short without these critical components.
