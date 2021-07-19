Recently I saw a quote that made sense and hit home.
“A city built for locals will always attract new visitors, but a city built for visitors may never attract new locals.”
Oftentimes, we don’t see the forest through the trees, and issues can be so obvious that they are overlooked throughout our planning and execution.
When city leaders are making plans and implementing long-term strategies, they should always focus attention on those calling the community their home. There is no doubt that residents, more often than not, will always be the harshest critics. As a city leader, you should learn to harness the power of your constructive critics. Listen to those who aren’t always your favorite allies. While it may not always guide your direction, local residents are the ultimate target to win over. When you can take steps that will win them over, your tourism efforts will be well on their way.
Looking to grow local tourism before pleasing your own community has always been a lost cause, akin to placing the cart before the horse. When you can create the environment that excites your local community and brings vibrancy to the core of your community, success will then be well on its way.
Unfortunately, communities far too often place the cart before the horse in tourism efforts. They spend massive amounts of tax dollars on their tourism efforts while their downtown shuts down at 5 p.m. They put great effort into tourism boards and committees while the heart and soul of the community are on life support. They market and promote their community to outsiders while their locals leave town on the weekend to find quality restaurants, entertainment and experiences not offered locally. They brand their community as something it really isn’t yet prepared to be.
In most cases, tourism is a byproduct of uniqueness. The often-used, famous quote from the classic movie “Field of Dreams” — “If you build it, they will come” — is an accurate description of what needs to happen in a community. Tourism comes when a community creates a vibrant heart and soul. Tourism comes when a community takes pride in its appearance. Tourism comes when a community has confidence and believes in itself. After all, if you can’t believe in your own community, how can you expect outsiders to believe?
Don’t misunderstand me — finding ways to target future or potential tourists is a critical task for local communities. When tourism follows the right path, it can funnel new dollars though your community, which will stimulate jobs, opportunities and community spirit. By building your core, creating uniqueness, and exhibiting heart and soul, the locals will start spending more of their dollars locally, which in turn creates further growth. More importantly, locals will market for you and your community marketing and branding efforts will be much more effective and bear the fruits your taxpayer dollars demand.
