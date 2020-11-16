We've all known or been associated with business owners who failed to make it.
They had big dreams, a great work ethic and small budgets. They hoped word of mouth would spur business growth. They hoped great customer service would set them apart. They hoped they could overcome a poor yet affordable location. They had a passion for what they did and hoped hard work and a stick-to-it attitude would overcome all the normal obstacles.
But when the dust settled, they learned that hope really does make a poor business strategy, and it takes far more than hard work and perseverance to succeed.
It isn’t the community’s job to assure all new businesses succeed. After all, many new businesses lack the skills and funds needed before they get started. It is, however, in a community’s best interest to provide a winning business climate and to provide a support network that increases the odds of success for new or expanding business owners. Expanding and forward-thinking communities understand this. What are some of those best practices that communities can employ to create an entrepreneurial mindset throughout their community?
• First, foster a hyperlocal state of mind throughout the community. Forward-thinking communities have embraced this concept. They would never consider a government purchase outside the boundaries of their community before exploring all local options. Every tax dollar kept local benefits the city many times over.
• Second, they create networks aiding and supporting local business development. The more diverse the local business community, the more it conveys the vibrancy needed to foster further growth. We all want large employers or manufacturers to come to town, but the reality is that communities can have equal results one new local business at a time. Ten local businesses opening yearly with five employees each equals one 250-employee business moving to town every five years. Additionally, local businesses need fewer tax breaks, fewer amenities and are more active in the community.
• Third, communities can work with local businesses to meet local demands not currently filled by local businesses. Helping to support local steakhouses, entertainment, and various retail or services is a great start. It is true some businesses may not make sense for every community, but knowing the kinds of local businesses you need can be helpful as you seek to expand your community. Often, community leaders seek out national chains because of their track records of success. Doing this comes at the expense of your local entrepreneurs who are more than able to fulfill those needs with a little assistance.
• Last, we’ve mentioned on more than one occasion that developing the tourist mentality is critical. Most communities have the ability to create or attract tourist events and become destinations that can succeed. Communities must look at each new tourist as $1,000 walking into town. Look at each hundred visitors as $100,000 walking into your community. A community need not be New York, Chicago, Branson or host spring training to draw tourism. In today’s world, where tourists are staying closer to home, tourists seek out distinct attractions and unique events, downtowns, retail experiences and, in short, something different or outside the norm. Find your niche, build upon it and then let the world know. You will be amazed.
Make no mistake, this is a high-stakes competition. There are winners and there are losers – which side will your community be on?
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
