I received an email this past week from a reader who asked: What are some of the strategies a small business can incorporate to compete in today’s business climate?
Before I cover a few basic, proven and inexpensive strategies, let me provide some context.
Currently, the Baby Boom generation and those even older are sitting on over half of the total wealth of our nation. As these older generations dwindle in size, we will witness and experience the greatest transfer of wealth the world has ever seen. Not only will it be the largest, but it will also be the most revolutionary transfer of wealth. It will change and impact many of the traditional aspects of our current lives. The younger generations, those who will be the beneficiary of this massive wealth transfer, think vastly differently than do their predecessors. They value experiences over material things. They value digital assets such as crypto over traditional stocks and bonds. Their work habits tend to be vastly different. But above all, they have been raised in a digital world where nearly everything can take place in the palm of their hands. Businesses that not only understand this digital evolution but prepare for it will be better prepared to face the challenges this massive financial shift is sure to bring.
So, knowing we are witnessing a seismic consumer shift, what can small businesses (and small communities) do to navigate this shift? Here are three or four digital actions you can take right now:
• You must make sure your websites are current, top-notch, updated and mobile friendly. I am constantly amazed at how outdated many business websites are; they are basically obsolete. The younger generations live on their phones. To believe this will ever change is the height of business malpractice. Let me stress, be mobile friendly.
• Building consumer loyalty is huge. When it comes to building local and effective loyalty programs, it need not be difficult or expensive, but it must be present. Loyalty brings about repeat business, which is the holy grail of successful business survival. This is something local chambers should be assisting within their communities.
• Your reputation and word of mouth marketing (think positive video reviews and plugs) are huge and so much more effective, powerful and widespread when done digitally. I am constantly amazed at how many haven’t a clue when we discuss and train businesses on the need for this simple digital asset.
• Most importantly, understand that data is king. I am also amazed at the number of businesses that have no idea who their customers really are. Yes, they know some of the old-timers and friends that wander through their business, but they have no real clue about the others. You will be unable to effectively compete in the future without knowing who your customers are, what drives them and how to reach them on their terms. Obtaining data need not be expensive or difficult, but it is critical. Perfecting data allows for repeat business beyond your wildest dreams.
Last, if you don’t have a texting, newsletter and a social media strategy, you will be unable to keep up with the change coming down the tracks. Notice, I didn’t say “or,” I said “and," because all three of those will be essential in the future. The ability to reach them by texting, newsletters and social media will provide a businesses a huge advantage and they are not difficult or expensive.
The digital world is not a scary space, in fact, once you jump in, you begin to marvel at the capability at your fingertips. As we work with communities and businesses, we find they really do catch on and, in fact, often embrace it.
