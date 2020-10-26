Recently, I read a story in The Wall Street Journal discussing the state of Mississippi and its need to decommission more than 100 bridges. The reasons for these closings are twofold: First, the bridges have simply deteriorated to dangerous levels, which can lead to accidents. Second, the state simply doesn’t have the many billions of dollars needed to keep up with its deteriorating infrastructure.
Mississippi isn’t the only state to face these tough decisions. Nearly every state and community in the union is facing grave infrastructure needs and concerns. Most states and communities are in no economic or financial condition to solve this massive and growing problem. The Federal Highway Administration in 2017 indicated more than 53,000 bridges across the country are deficient and need attention immediately. They estimate the cost to repair them all will be well in excess of $100 billion.
The story points out that many deficient bridges are located outside major metropolitan areas. These bridges, along with roads, water and sewer systems, communications networks, and so forth, are too great a strain on the local tax base, which is unable to bear the burden of the repair or replacement. In short, pending financial infrastructure demands in most areas far exceed the taxing ability of local communities.
But what does this have to do with our local business base and media company?
This challenge presents an opportunity for those with foresight and vision. If leaders will focus attention and community resources on concentrated areas, such as your downtown, future infrastructure needs will decrease as leaders focus infrastructure needs in smaller and localized areas instead of adding to or creating and expanding urban sprawl, which always leads to greater long-term infrastructure spending. When we continue to grow outward, we continue to add long-term infrastructure liabilities. When we repair what we already have, we start reducing our infrastructure budget drain while growing the appeal of what we have.
You can always tell if local political leaders understand not just the concept of downtown revitalization but also the urgency of moving quickly and boldly with the understanding that time is of the essence. Leaders who understand the nature of what they are up against move aggressively as they push for a major transfusion into their core product — their downtown. In government, I have found that talk is cheap in most communities while great leaders open the pocketbook making these revitalization efforts happen.
Truly great leaders are those who set new agendas that leave the well-traveled paths and venture down new routes of design thinking and community revitalization.
Many studies have already shown investing dollars in your downtown and core city units is the best investment of tax dollars. Continued urban sprawl is only passing the infrastructure bills to future generations. Our current infrastructure is a ticking time bomb waiting to unleash its costly burden on local communities.
The side benefit of focusing on your downtown is that you are creating a community haven for gathering, for business, for events, for tourism — the list is endless. All of this creates new tax revenues that will ultimately aid in fixing many of the other infrastructure and tax needs. As always, balance is the key to any community success.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
