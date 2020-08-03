The “Building Main Street, not Wall Street” column rarely ventures into the political arena. However, I feel compelled to bring to your attention legislation that could affect every local community in dramatic fashion. Additionally, it would provide an opportunity for you to make a significant impact in your community in a simple and, yes, patriotic way.
I am reminded of a quote by Thomas Paine: “These are the times that try men's souls; the summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.”
How does this famous quote by a Founding Father relate to today? Let me explain.
It is no secret that local media is a tough business; in fact, since the onset of COVID-19 earlier this year, most local media companies have lost a significant portion of their revenue, and many are nearing a breaking point. Hundreds of communities around the country have already lost their local media voices. When a community loses its media voice, it loses a valuable local information conduit for the community. Additionally, it also loses the messenger that spreads local information to the outside world. This is the same local voice our Founding Fathers referred to when considering the value and importance of assuring freedom of the press in maintaining our republic.
In response to the current pandemic and crisis in local media, Francis Wick, one of the brightest young minds in the news media industry and CEO of Wick Communications, worked with his local congressional representatives in Arizona to create what is known as the Local Journalism Sustainability Act. This powerful bipartisan piece of legislation empowers local communities to stand up and provide support for their local media companies in a communitywide way, saving them money at the same time. Let me summarize this legislation:
• It provides tax credits (much better than a deduction) to local media supporters for simply supporting their local media companies by subscribing to their services. This now makes supporting the local media financially appealing for subscribers.
• It provides small local businesses tax credits for advertising in their local media. Many small businesses have very tight budgets. Because of this, advertising, marketing and branding are difficult without those deep pockets of financial resources. This legislation provides a shot in the arm to any local business with fewer than 1,000 employees. This will be a huge benefit for local businesses and thus the community.
• It provides tax credits for your local media companies to employ local journalists in their markets. In order to provide accurate and timely news, it takes a dedicated staff. This legislation allows local media companies to invest in communities in which they serve.
Often, we ask ourselves: How can I make a difference? I am only one person, and one person really hasn’t much of a voice in government. Nothing could be further from the truth. When a local media company folds, studies have shown the cost of local government increases, civic pride diminishes, voting numbers drop, economic vitality declines and volunteering fades. This is an opportunity that allows just a few voices to make a dramatic impact in the future of your local community.
Reach out by phone to your U.S. representatives and senators and ask them to support this critical piece of legislation. Follow that up with a letter. Let them know how important local media is to your community. Then share this column with your family, friends and neighbors, your city leaders, your chamber and/or Main Street organizations and encourage them to do the same.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
