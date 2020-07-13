Nia Peeples, the musician and actress, once said, “Life is a moving, breathing thing. We have to be willing to constantly evolve. Perfection is, in fact, constant transformation.”
Every community needs constant transformation, especially now. Pretty much every local media company has taken its lumps during the past few years; this is even more true with the onset of COVID-19.
Despite these challenging times, it has never been more important for a local community to have a voice that comes with a viable media company. But here is another observation: No media company can survive in a community with a dying business base. The community and the media company — along with local city government — need each other.
Before we discuss the strategy that can lead to a solid return for local businesses and the community, let’s focus on the reality of print media. While newspaper audiences have declined in recent years along with every other local advertising, marketing and social media option, they still have the largest single audience in nearly every local community across the country. What other single media outlet captures or speaks to as much as 75% of its community’s audience? This number swells even larger when you count their digital and niche product reach.
To put that in perspective, more people across the country read a weekend newspaper than watch the Super Bowl.
Make no mistake: It isn’t just the percentage of audience they reach but the demographics of the audience they reach. What media can still say it reaches in excess of 50% of the over-50 crowd? It is the crowd having the largest amount of expendable income. It is the group most connected within the community. It is the group most likely to cast a ballot in local elections. And it is the group that largely embraces the ink-on-paper form of reading.
Enough about the demographics of a newspaper: What does this mean for local businesses in the community? Let me offer a path forward for local businesses, local media and the community.
It is no secret the local media derives its income from either advertising/marketing dollars or subscribers. Truth be told, the newspaper’s ultimate survival rests in the hands of the local community. That being the case, it behooves media companies to unequivocally embrace the concept of shopping and supporting hyperlocal.
You notice I didn’t say local — I said hyperlocal. Hyperlocal is defined as locally owned and operated, not big boxes and nationally owned chains that are simply located in your community. They may provide some economic balance, which is good, but they won’t save the community as most of their dollars will not remain local.
A media company needs to work with local businesses and the community to market and brand a hyperlocal strategy. It needs to work with the local businesses, the chamber of commerce and the city to create rewards and incentives encouraging hyperlocal spending. It needs to constantly pound home in editorial content the need and desire to support its community by spending hyperlocally.
In short, it holds the key to educating its community regarding hyperlocal spending and the real dangers of spending local dollars with national establishments where profits go to pave the roads in some far-off town where their corporate headquarters might be.
This partnership must be a two-way street. Local businesses need to work with the local media company on strategies creating win-win partnerships between them. Media companies need the business community to survive. Likewise, the business community and city need the media company to help change the mindset and shopping habits in the community. The bottom line is if the mindset of shopping at big boxes and national chains (as well as digitally) doesn’t change at least a bit, both media companies and local businesses face a bleak future.
It is no secret that America was built on the backs of local businesses and the media. Small businesses coupled with local media have always led to sustainable community success. Communities working together overcoming obstacles can still win.
Time is short and of the essence. It is time for media companies to reach and take the lead in this battle for the hyperlocal spending mentality. It is also time for the local business community to embrace the media working to solve this problem.
United, you can stand; divided, you assuredly die.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.