Anna Lappe, author and educator, said, “Every time you spend money, you are casting a vote for the kind of world you want.”
I would add that the smaller the community, the truer this statement rings. While we tend to spend our time focusing on the need to shop local, be local and adopt a local DNA, we must not neglect what that means from a business point of view.
This past week, a reader contacted me about how hard it is to shop local in his area because local businesses didn’t require masks, whereas the national chains for the most part did insist on wearing masks. While I don’t want to debate the politics of wearing a mask, it did give me cause to think about the role of locally owned businesses in the overall effort to build local DNA within the community.
I've written many columns discussing financial reasons for spending personal and government dollars locally.
But in order to entice locals to spend locally, businesses must strive hard to meet the needs of the marketplace. What are the basics local business must do to earn the community effort?
• Customer service: Local businesses have the upper hand over national chains when it comes to providing customer service and distinct shopping experiences. Locally owned businesses have a hard time competing on price with national chains able to offer lower prices as a result of bulk buying. In order to get locals to pay a little more, those businesses must provide a better experience. They must provide reasons for customers to come back. They must go out of their way to build relationships with customers. People are far more likely to support businesses owned by friends, family and neighbors when they believe those local businesses feel that way same way toward them.
• Treat it like a job: Have you ever walked into a locally owned business during a slow time and the owner was reading a book, playing solitaire on the computer or reading the latest Sports Illustrated? Those owners aren’t treating their businesses like jobs but hobbies. I can’t remember a job I have had that allowed me to spend time reading books or playing games on a computer. Slower times should be welcome — this allows you to update webpages, Facebook groups, reach out to past customers, research growth strategies, do customer surveys regarding your services and products. With the internet as a tool, all the above and much more are absolutely free.
• Be open: Studies show 70% of all retail purchases take place after 5 p.m. and on weekends. Far too often I see locally owned businesses close at 5 p.m. and offer reduced weekend hours. While staying open is an issue that takes the entire to community to support, it is the business base that must start this effort.
When you shop at locally owned businesses, you are casting a vote for the American dream. You are voting with your pocketbook and saying you believe in your community. You want to see it flourish. While there are many pathways for community residents to improve themselves financially, one of the most effective ways for business owners to move up is through the community supporting locally owned businesses. Your dollars spent locally are in a true sense investing in enhanced local entrepreneurship, which also results in real economic growth.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
