As communities determine how to spur growth during these challenging times, there are many things they should consider as they strategize their future.
Some communities are great at tackling the usual issues, but many are unaware of hidden expenses and stresses that will ultimately determine their future. Decisions made today will affect their communities for generations to come. Let’s discuss a few considerations needing to be part of every community conversation regarding growth, strategy and the future:
• First, a study by Tischler & Associates a few years ago found that specialty retail establishments made up of primarily locally owned small and midsized businesses generate a net yearly return to their local community of $326 per 1,000 square feet of store space. They also found that local business parks, office complexes and hotels generated net revenue gains for the community. On the other hand, they found the infrastructure and maintenance costs borne by the community and taxpayers for big boxes outweighed tax revenue, costing taxpayers $468 per 1,000 square feet each year. It also found fast-food outlets cost taxpayers $5,168 per 1,000 square feet.
• Second, a study by Oregon State University conducted for the Small Business Administration analyzed charitable giving by the size and makeup of the business. It found small and midsized companies with fewer than 100 employees gave an average of $789 per employee in cash and in-kind donations to the community. The study found larger businesses with more that 500 employees averaged $334 per employee.
• Third, there was another study done by Pennsylvania State University analyzing 2,953 counties across the country representing various demographics and lifestyles. After taking into account many factors, it found that counties with a greater number of smaller and midsized locally owned businesses actually enjoyed greater per capita income growth. As would be expected, it also showed that the preponderance of large absentee-owned businesses, such as big boxes, chains and so forth, was associated with lowered incomes. This makes absolute sense as most of the big boxes and chains only provide wages at the lower end of the income spectrum.
• Fourth, in the Cambridge Journal of Regions, Economy and Society, researchers studied 3,060 counties and parishes throughout the United States and established that counties with a greater proportion of small and midsized businesses had lower rates of mortality, obesity and diabetes. Additionally, Walter Goldschmidt, in "As You Sow: Three Studies in the Social Consequences of Agribusiness," made some interesting observations. His study compared two small adjacent agricultural communities in California. One of the communities was made up mostly of large agribusiness corporations; the other consisted of small and midsized owner-operated farms. The latter enjoyed a more vibrant, diverse economy and higher quality of life.
These studies drive home the value of locally owned businesses. I can’t stress enough the priority small and midsized communities need to place on growing their local business base. Your future literally depends upon it. Half of economic development dollars should target locally owned businesses. This need will only intensify moving forward as the internet continues to sap communities of their much-needed tax dollars.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
