Communities and their business base must view the world of retail and commerce in a different way in order to survive in the new economy that has been brought on by COVID-19. Regardless of where we stand on issues related to the pandemic, the fact is that it has permanently altered the business landscape. How we respond to these changes as communities and businesses will in fact determine if we thrive or simply survive.
One of the major retail shifts occurring right before our eyes is in the consumer loyalty arena. Local communities and their business base can lead the charge by building both business-based and communitywide retail loyalty programs. In fact, I will take it one step further: As we move into the future, those communities and businesses not employing loyalty or membership programs may as well not be in the game.
I recently read a great business loyalty and membership piece from Clarus Commerce. This piece included a recent survey regarding loyalty as viewed through the lens of shoppers and consumers. The numbers were astounding when you drill down into what this can mean for local communities and businesses. As the numbers show, this is a great opportunity, but it is a double-edged sword. This also shows that local businesses and communities can be completely left behind if they don’t act on these numbers.
Let’s take a look at what this Clarus Commerce survey revealed:
• Nearly 70% of consumers agree their loyalty is more difficult for a retailer to maintain than ever before.
• 66% of consumers currently belong to a premium loyalty program.
• 69% of current premium loyalty members plan to join additional programs in the future.
• 70% of consumers would be willing to join a premium loyalty program if their favorite retailers offered them and the benefits were valuable to them.
• 66% of consumers say free shipping is a perk that motivates them to join premium loyalty programs.
• 60% of consumers say that instant discounts are a perk that motivates them to join premium loyalty programs.
• 94% of premium loyalty members shop with that retailer at least once a month.
• 88% of consumers who are satisfied with the special benefits offered by a retailer’s premium loyalty program will likely choose that retailer over a competitor that is offering a lower price.
• 31% of consumers say they have yet to join a premium loyalty program because the retailers they shop with don’t offer them.
For a community or business to build a loyalty program, it takes planning and thought.
Benjamin Franklin said, “fail to plan; plan to fail.” This is true when it comes to loyalty programs. One may wonder why I keep mentioning communities in this discussion when it seems this should be on the backs of individual businesses to build their loyalty base. In smaller local communities, the local business base is the backbone of the community. Oftentimes, businesses by themselves don’t have the scale to go it alone. This is where communities can band together to build a program that encompasses an entire downtown or local area. These are, in fact, the most successful local community programs because they now draw from a much larger base of consumers.
I am aware of several communitywide loyalty programs that are powerful and effective; no community or business need to re-create the wheel. The bottom line is simple, building loyalty can only aid your community and each individual business in it.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
