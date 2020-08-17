Nearly every community is seeking ways to ignite tourism and stimulate economic growth. There are often untapped resources going unnoticed and in large part unclaimed. Those untapped and unclaimed resources are local museums.
While it is rare that a single museum by itself will lift a community out of an economic decline, it isn’t so rare that they can provide a great stepping-stone or foundation on which to build. It normally takes a communitywide long-range and strategic marketing approach that involves multiple and varied methods needed to succeed. But make no mistake: When done correctly, museums can be a big part of a communitywide strategy.
A community must understand the nature of most museums. There are few museums that can stand on their own financially. There are usually financial costs associated with having local quality-of-life entities such as museums, event centers, sport complexes and other infrastructure. But when factoring even modest figures, a case can be made for supporting these entities to a reasonable degree.
If only 2,000 out-of-town tourists come to your community for a museum or other attractions and only spend $250 (about one-third of what studies show can be expected), that is $500,000 more circulating through your community. Of course, more visitors could circulate millions of dollars throughout your community.
I would suggest that with a concerted marketing and branding strategy (marketing is vastly different than branding), museums will not be a public drain but a valued resource that helps propel communities forward. Furthermore, communities that have the luxury of museums should create a specific museum strategy that is promoted, celebrated, branded, and advertised far and wide. Smart communities figured this out long ago.
Always keep in mind that the most important issue is the visitor experience. Ask yourself: If I had traveled one or two hours to visit this museum, would I be thrilled or disappointed? If the answer isn’t “thrilled,” this may not be considered a viable museum. If you can’t find a reason to stay and take in the museum’s exhibits for more than an hour, you may want to reevaluate your museum and create an entity that raises awareness, educates or thrills.
If you aren’t adding new displays and interactive components at least monthly, you are lacking. If any of the above describes your museum, it doesn’t mean it won’t work — it only means your community must determine what needs to be done to change that.
Create the museum experience that your community can find ample reasons to visit multiple times. Better yet, create an experience you can’t wait to introduce to your visiting family and friends. Once you have accomplished that, you are ready to start your regional museum campaign. If you are a community with multiple viable museums, you are sitting on a tourism gold mine. Piece together a marketing plan around the entire museum experience and give reason for tourists to select your community based on this grand experience.
Spread the message far and wide. You will be amazed at the results when done correctly. As the numbers securely support, the payback to your community can be huge but only if you strategize the approach.
Communities must learn to market and brand themselves efficiently. That is a key component to not only a powerful museum strategy but a powerful communitywide strategy as well. Watch this column for future segments on ways for your community to capitalize in the marketing and branding arena.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
