I recently read an article by Jeffrey Harris titled “Preserving the Sites of American Music.” While reading this interesting piece, I couldn’t help but recall some of my fondest memories while growing up in California and Germany. When I sat back and recalled many of those fond memories, one of the commonalities was the emotional connection to music.
Music has the ability to connect people, transform thinking, awaken innovation and capture what might be. As in all of the arts, music has the ability to bring people together, to mend relationships, spur excitement and stimulate innovation. We can all think back to music that has truly touched our lives in various ways.
So if music can do all this on a personal level, can it also do those things on a larger scale? Can it lend to or even actually assist in transforming entire communities? Can music be a part of the process that leads to revitalizing an entire community?
When one looks around the country, we see evidence where music has made a huge difference in the transformation process of many communities.
In Austin, Texas, we see where a whole section of the city has prospered and grown on the back of music. In Rochester, Minnesota, the town center is devoted to music and arts; this attracts large crowds on typical winter weekends and select nights during the week. In Moline, Illinois, the new Bass Street Landing and its outdoor band shell brings a whole new vibrancy to the city's downtown. Likewise, The District in Rock Island, Illinois, embraces the arts and music effectively throughout the entire year.
Ogden, Utah, once the home of a blighted downtown people avoided after dark, has become a mecca for lovers of music, art and entertainment for all ages.
While one can argue Austin has always been a music town, all the others are simply regular small and midsize communities that saw the value of music. They strategically incorporated music into their plan to transform and revitalize. None of them had a history rich with music, yet they used a medium that nearly everyone understands and appreciates. They knew that by creating their town’s future through music, they could grow their communities.
Their strategies were created with foresight, acute vision and extensive communitywide planning.
Regardless of whether a community embraces music as a centerpiece, a community without music in its mix is no different than a community without retail or restaurants. A community without music will simply struggle and lose patrons to those communities that understand the binding power of music.
Music alone, however, will do little. Music combined or coupled with the right mix of distinct retail and dining opportunities will transform entire communities. To leave out this component will only encourage your local residents to seek this emotional stimulation in other nearby towns and communities.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
