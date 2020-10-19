One would be hard-pressed to not notice the doom and gloom that has beset local retail in many small and medium-sized communities.
COVID-19 has set in motion closures and bankruptcies of many small businesses across the country. Economic conditions in many local communities are also in rough shape as their business tax bases are slowly being eroded. However, through all this economic pain and suffering, there is ample opportunity. Local businesses and communities willing to invest time, energy, innovation and resources to counter the negative can actually come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient than ever.
It is true shoppers have increased use of national chains via e-commerce because of lockdowns and convenience. But this comes with inherent opportunities for the local retail base, media companies and their communities. Shoppers love unique experiences versus the mundane sea of sameness that engulfs most national retail and online shopping experiences. After all, if you go into most national chains or e-commerce sites, nothing is really different.
Many are beginning to crave new and unique experiences. This is becoming more evident today as options have become limited. Humans are social beings by nature and seek opportunities to add uniqueness to their lives full of routine and status quo. When they can find those experiences locally, it is even better, as most want to support their local businesses if it is convenient for them. Businesses understanding this inherent consumer desire stand a greater chance of success in this new and unforgiving retail climate.
Likewise, communities embracing this understanding will make it easier for businesses to innovate and meet these new demands, thus being more likely to thrive. I would even say that hyperlocal retail establishments actually have the upper hand. This retail battle is theirs to win.
Small communities continuing to court big-box stores and chains will lose without a balanced and equal business base.
Becky McCray, in her piece titled "The Future of Retail," wrote: “To find future retail successes, local officials will have to flip their ideas of economy of scale. Rather than betting big on individual chains and a few major construction projects, today’s leaders will find the successful economy of scale by bringing together dozens of tiny retail experiments by local people.”
This only makes sense as building the locally owned business base is the fastest way for a small or medium-sized community to solidify its tax base as well as so many other aspects of community life.
Local business and media owners can contribute to this movement and success. They must concentrate on providing over-the-top customer service. They must find ways to provide unique customer experiences and interactions that fit their retail or dining model. Additionally, being local isn’t an excuse to ignore available technology; in fact, embracing the digital age in distinct ways is a must. A great example is the ability to accept orders via messaging, text message or email. This is critical in today’s digital age. Using the same digital tools of your most successful digital competitors is a must and can actually be inexpensive.
Local businesses must work together, as well. They must work together to market themselves to consumers as a group. Gone are the days when a small local business can effectively market on its own. Local businesses must work together to spread their message. Those not marketing are destined to die; it is only a matter of time.
Lastly, communities must focus on their downtown. The downtown should be the heart and soul of your community. A vibrant downtown will once again help stem the oncoming economic challenges. A robust and vibrant downtown separates the winners and losers.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
