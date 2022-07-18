In today’s challenging economic environment, the case for strong downtown revitalization has never been greater. The return on investment for revitalization will never be higher.
Many communities across the country focus and spend massive resources on courting corporate big box and chain businesses, but smarter, more forward-thinking community leaders are looking inward at their own downtown or Main Street infrastructure, seeking internal strategies to bring back the heart, soul, vibrancy and individuality to their downtown communities.
Studies show tax and private dollars invested in a community’s downtown have an approximately 30% greater return than those dollars invested elsewhere throughout the community.
A recent National Main Street organization study showed that every dollar invested in various downtown or Main Street districts throughout the country returned between $3 in additional tax revenue in Massachusetts to a whopping $12.73 in additional tax revenue in Washington. As is expected, each state’s tax structure weighs into this number. Nonetheless, returns are outstanding across the country and would be in your community as well.
Just as important as the tangible financial return on a community’s investment might be the intangible return on your investment. This often times dwarfs the tangible benefits. Courting corporations, while sometimes necessary, is the least important building block to enter the tourism or consumer attraction game. Most notable communities already have plenty of or access to many big boxes and chains. Strategic leaders understand corporations only continue to create a sea of sameness. This does nothing to set your community apart.
What are the intangible benefits? That is the return of the heart, soul, vibrancy and individuality to your community. What truly sets you apart from other communities is escaping the world of the mundane, and the ability to innovate and create those unique experiences and ambiances not found elsewhere. Each community must find its niche and its own identity. What is right for one community may not play well in another.
Creating intangible experiences and the atmosphere it brings will draw new tourists and consumers willing to spend money. Of course, bringing those willing to spend money on unique experiences also leads to more tangible and measurable financial returns. Additionally, as an added benefit, these changes will excite those residents from within your community as well. They will embrace and show pride in their community and as this occurs, they will then invest more of their time and resources in the local community.
Smaller communities are losing their younger generations to the urban lifestyles. Revitalizing your downtown is a magnet for the younger generations. They crave uniqueness and experiences. They are also showing signs of being supportive and attracted to their local community if the community offers that uniqueness and those experiences. Revitalization of your downtown creates those experiences and gathering spaces enjoyed and attractive to all demographic groups. Revitalization of your downtown isn’t only a nice thing to do, it is a task that we must undertake to be relevant in the new world that is approaching much faster than many of us might realize.
