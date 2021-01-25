After a year like 2020, which affected so many small businesses and communities, it is important that we remind ourselves of the true value small businesses bring to our communities. Analyst Nick Rokke, of the Palm Beach Daily, recently reported some great small business facts. Small businesses make up 99.7% of U.S. firms. They employ 49% of all Americans and create 64% of all new jobs. Let those figures sink in.
Prior to COVID-19 striking our communities, the fact that the business environment was generally robust should come as no surprise. COVID-19 changed that dynamic overnight. Even communities that have incorporated many of the proven tactics such as micro tax incentive financing districts, favorable tax rates, fewer regulations, city commitment and other initiatives to assist small businesses struggled to survive.
As Rokke also points out, with fewer regulations, businesses can more accurately predict the future, allowing them to take on more employees or even expand. With competitive tax rates allowing businesses to keep more of their profits, you have the ingredients of a strong business-inducing environment. Micro-TIFs provide targeted funds for targeted areas of your community. City commitment instills confidence and support.
Why do I bring up the above information? Now is the time for every community in America to shine its light inward and determine if their community is doing everything possible to support and build their future through their small business base. Is your community taking this time to double down on its efforts to assure small business growth? If not, now is the time to spring into action and create the atmosphere of innovation, change, entrepreneurship, collaboration and synergies.
There can be many reasons why this may not be occurring in your community. It may be regional headwinds not seen in other portions of the country, such as being tied to oil prices. It may be local and state taxes coupled with regulation, such as we see in Illinois, New Jersey or California, that stifle growth. It might be a soft labor market where open positions may be hard to fill. The list of economic reasons is practically endless.
Despite the reasons above and many others that we can add to the list, each community must take its future in its own hands. Be the future you wish to see. If taxes are too high, offer tax incentives. If regulations are stifling, reduce regulations, making startups easy and painless. If you haven’t taken advantage of micro-TIFs, look into them and see if that fits your community. If you have a tight labor market, provide tax incentives for hiring locals in lieu of out-of-town employees. For every issue, there tends to be an excuse. Don’t dwell on excuses; look for solutions and be willing to invest in local people.
Many communities invest major dollars in courting national businesses, and this is not all bad. Evaluate the long-term effect of those dollars on your community. In most cases, the long-term effects is much worse than we can imagine or realize. Not to mention, when times get tough, national chains know no loyalty and will leave.
Most importantly, while investing in small business, simultaneously invest in your current downtown and the surrounding area. National statistics indicate those dollars bring the highest return to your community. When downtowns are left to deteriorate, you can plan on other parts of the community soon following. You won’t see it overnight; it will be like a cancer or degenerative process that slowly infects the body until it is too weak to battle back. I have yet to see a rebuilt and vibrant downtown that hasn’t positively affected the entire community.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.