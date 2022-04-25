Running a small or local business isn’t for the faint of heart. Consumer habits are rapidly shifting to online and their options are forever expanding. Methods of reaching consumers through advertising and marketing are becoming more fragmented each year. The odds of success in the hyper-local arena of locally owned and operated business are certainly decreasing.
Changing the consumer mindset toward local amidst the full-on internet blitzkrieg being waged against local business is tough. Local businesses must become more consumer focused, friendly, provide new and unique experiences, and greater customer service to blunt this new competition. Equally important, they must come face to face with the realities of this ever-changing marketplace.
What are some these realities? Here are a few:
1) Seventy percent of all retail transactions occur after 6 p.m. Additionally, most people with spendable income work. When a local business closes before 6 p.m., it is missing out on 70% of potential business.
2) Businesses must adopt and provide over-the-top customer service — something lacking in the cookie-cutter world of retail and online.
3) Businesses must have an inviting façade and appearance to lure potential consumers through their front doors.
4) Businesses must provide products consumers are seeking, understanding that product lines change from year to year, or even month to month. Consumers spend more on local products if provided what they want and need.
The United States has added retail space at five times the rate of consumer spending. We have nearly four times the amount of retail square footage per person than Europe. These numbers indicate retail competition is fierce. This places hyper-local businesses under siege. Many in the big box and chain sectors are also taking on water just as badly.
All the above aren’t opinions, this is the reality facing the retail world and it won’t get any easier. Knowing this, communities and hyper-local businesses need to be taking huge strides in turning around or slowing these trends. How might this happen?
Communities must create the uniqueness that brings high interest and awareness. They can do this by investing in their downtown, assuring that they are the heart and soul of their community. They must spend what it takes to attract those competitive tourism dollars. They must take on projects enhancing economic vitality such as gathering spaces, retail options, bike paths, walking trails, roads and attractions. Waiting shouldn’t be an option.
If local businesses want residents to spend more for items than they might otherwise spend with a national chain, they need to assure their places of business are attractive, inviting and customer friendly. They need to instill a better sense of pride through over-the-top customer service. Groups of businesses need to adjust their hours of operation to match the shopping habits of their consumers. In conjunction with that, they need to work together creating events that drive traffic into their communities.
