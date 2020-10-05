We often hear it said: "I am just one person. What difference can I make in my community?"
The larger the community, the more prevalent this thought might be. The counter to that argument is that every major change has begun with the vision of one person or a small group of people.
It has also been said that we can’t change the wind, but we can adjust the sails. By adjusting our individual sails, we can influence our community for the better — one person at a time.
How do we adjust our individual sails? Some of the more obvious answers are to vote, volunteer with a civic club, become better informed, volunteer or assist with a citywide cleanup. All of these and many other avenues are certainly worthy, and they can make a huge impact. Much of what we do volunteering and our attempt to make a difference might also be viewed as somewhat intangible and hard to notice. Let me suggest one habit you can incorporate into your routine that will make a large and tangible impact in your community.
By committing to spend as many of your dollars with hyperlocal businesses (locally owned and operated), you can make a difference. Studies have shown that every dollar spent locally in this fashion carries a compounding community revenue impact three to five times greater than dollars spent with nonlocally owned businesses, big boxes and national chains.
Imagine what a three to five times greater value for each dollar actually means when it comes to funding local firefighters, local police, city services, local events, your local roads and parks, and other local public investments.
To put it in practical terms, if in a community of 40,000 every resident committed to spend only $25 more each month hyperlocally than they might have otherwise spent, that would generate nearly $12 million additional dollars floating throughout the community each year. With a 5% local sales tax, that equates to approximately $600,000 in new tax revenue to fund roads, emergency services and more. When factoring in the three to five times compounding effect of that $12 million, it then turns into $36 million or more, and that tax number swells to $1.8 million or more each year.
That is really only the tip of the iceberg. Just imagine how much more competitive your local business base could be with an additional $12 million to $36 million circulating throughout the community. Imagine how many new jobs can be funded with those dollars staying within the community. Imagine how many entrepreneurs could flourish with the support of the community. These are real dollars with enormous community impact all starting with one person committing to support his community.
In today’s pandemic environment, the very fabric of the economic financial base in your local community is under a relentless attack on many fronts. A community’s ability to support its hyperlocal businesses isn’t just a nice thing to do, it will be a matter of financial survival for your entire community in the future. I might even further suggest that the future may already be arriving as the gale force economic and demographic winds are gathering steam.
While communities must be forward-thinking, so must each resident be forward-thinking as well. Forward thinking involves understanding the current and future trends. It means looking ahead and then adjusting your community and individual sails to the prevailing winds so we don’t get thrown off course.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
