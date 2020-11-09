Building a successful town or community doesn't happen by accident. It takes effort coupled with effective strategies employed by the community to determine success. Each community will have a different recipe for success, but like the best dishes contain many of the same basic ingredients so it is with successful communities. Let’s explore some common ingredients:
• Local Influencers. They can come from many corners of the community. These influencers are usually looked up to and respected. These influencers need not be political leaders, although that is often the case. They might have created a successful business. They might have held public office and done a great job. They might have led a community project through a civic club that made a huge impact. The list goes on. It takes leadership to succeed, and this is one ingredient that is a must regardless of the size and location of your community.
• Understanding of history. It is a community's understanding of its roots and heritage that build the much-needed pride and purpose that then turns into great effort with subsequent results. By understanding that heritage, the expectation of paying that heritage forward for future generations is magnified. Some might call this a strategic vision using the past to lay a foundation for the future.
• Vibrant downtowns. This is a must. In fact, I know of no successful community that lacks this ingredient. Successful and forward-thinking communities across the country are pouring resources into their downtowns. This need not always initially be direct financial support, although financial support is critical and will be needed at some point. One of the intangible supports communities can offer is the simple process of waiving permit fees or power hookup charges. Another might include certain tax incentives and relief. It might mean some extra attention to street and area cleanup and upkeep. A big help would be modifying building codes so building owners are forced to maintain old and empty buildings. There is nothing that destroys momentum for downtown revitalization quicker than old, ugly abandoned buildings.
• Synergies and partnerships. Residents working together on clean-up initiatives are a great start. Civic clubs working together to rehab a building creates a sense of community. Chamber members can work with the local newspaper to provide vehicles and programs for businesses to flourish, generating tax revenue. On a grander scale, it can be the city working with private businesses, pooling funds and resources to restore or complete large real estate or tourism-generating projects. The most successful communities have all the above in place — and much more.
• Vibrant local media support. This is one of the most neglected pieces of success. A local media company has the ability to inform, educate, encourage and promote your efforts. When the local media adopts the truly local DNA mission, you will see progress. They have the ability to communicate with local influencers. They have the ability to educate the community on their proud history and heritage. With most being located in or near their downtowns, they have the ability to bring attention to that area of the community. They can report on, encourage and even enter into numerous partnerships that build communitywide synergies.
• Strategic business mix. Successful communities will have a variety of locally owned businesses that provide the ambiance, the experiences, the taste and desire for a wide number of interests. Great restaurants, breweries and unique shopping opportunities are a must. Don’t destroy this with chains and big boxes in your tourist or downtown areas. No tourist will travel any great distance to see more chains and big boxes — be unique and standout.
There are many other ingredients to creating a vibrant and desirable community. The above are only a few of the must-have components that expedite your success. If your community is missing any of the above, don’t give up; just look around your community and start trying to determine how you can start bringing the ingredients of success to your community. The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step. Take that step and make it happen.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
