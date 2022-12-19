I am often asked why I selected the title, “Building Main Street, not Wall Street” for my weekly column. The response is always the same: Whether we accept the notion or not, we are in an epic battle for the life and livelihood of small towns and communities. If we don’t begin to act like we are a player in this struggle, we have already lost.
Communities far too long have courted, allowed and encouraged retail Wall Street companies to set-up shop in their towns. They provide incentives and tax breaks, they realign zoning, and the list goes on. Communities do this in the hopes that it will create high-paying jobs and lift the local economy.
Make no mistake, Wall Street companies don’t sit around their board rooms discussing how they can help your community. Wall Street companies have one thing that matters — their return on the investment of their shareholders. Their investors are relentless and want a substantial return. They look at communities, and where they choose to locate is where they can extract or remove the most local dollars and bring them home to their investors.
Studies show that local communities with more national retail establishments have lower average incomes. Contrary, those with more locally owned and operated businesses have higher average incomes. Every dollar a community allows to leave is a dollar that will never return. It is important that we understand the importance of local spending and the impact of keeping the dollars local; it is a necessity that must always be considered.
That said, bear in mind, on occasion there may be some businesses that your local business base may not be able to provide, which is very common in many smaller communities. In these cases, bringing in outside business, suppliers and/or entrepreneurs may be your only option. Always think long and hard before you alter zoning, tax incentives, and other incentives for outside business entities to assure there are no other options. Think more about how you can provide incentives to local investors, entrepreneurs, and innovative minds to build or open businesses that fit your area’s needs.
Last, let me touch on local government spending. The local government is often the entity that spends the most outside the community. If any local government is to be taken seriously when it comes to truly being local, it must always seek to spend its dollars with local companies. If there is a comparable local option and it chooses an outside source, that can be considered local government fiscal malpractice. Local government must lead by example.
