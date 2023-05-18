CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Technical Center and the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity are hoping to team up to give some family in Carthage a renovated home and the students in construction classes a real-world experience.
Gage Tiller, CTC director, and Scott Clayton, Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity executive director, spoke to the Carthage Board of Education on Monday about a proposal to allow carpentry students to work with Habitat to help renovate or build a home that Habitat will sell to a qualified family under its no-profit, no-interest program.
Tiller said he sees the proposal as a chance to give Carthage students an opportunity to see what a carpenter and a builder do on a real construction site, and a chance to rebuild the district’s carpentry program to a point that it might start building homes on its own in the future.
He said the school district's carpentry program over the past 10 or 12 years has focused on projects for the district renovating certain things, or the construction of a "tiny house" or some sheds. He noted that the pandemic also took a toll on the program.
"But really we are looking to get back into the residential game and provide our students with those hands-on learning experiences that are really going to get them ready to go out into the industry," he said.
Tiller said the two groups are still working out details and that there will be things like a memorandum of understanding and other details that will have to come back to the board before the partnership is completed.
Clayton said the need for affordable housing has never been greater, and Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has experience building homes in Carthage.
“Our costs over the last three years have increased by 40%," he said, "so we’ve been doing more rehabs. So I think that’s a good opportunity for us to work together."
He said rehab projects would not have the time constraints of new construction, and thus the students would not be under undue deadline pressure to finish a project. "Eventually we’ll find a family in need for that home," Clayton said, "and sell it through our process that’s been worked out and set up.”
Clayton said Habitat has built 186 homes over the past 20 years, five of them in Carthage.
“A lot of our work now is in Joplin, and really that’s because of the lot availability,” Clayton said. “Availability of lots in Carthage is kind of challenging because there’s only so much space, and in the last several years a lot of these lots got purchased up. So we’re always in the need for property. In Carthage, there might be more potential for rehab more than the new construction, unless you were to acquire a home that needs to be demolished and you could build new in its place.”
According to the plan laid out by Tiller and Clayton, Habitat for Humanity would purchase or acquire by donation the home and provide all the supplies needed to complete the remodel either through purchase or donation.
“Thus, CTC would have limited financial liability or stake in the project,” the written proposal presented to the board states. “The project would provide a sure hands-on, highly relevant learning opportunity for students. JAHH is more accustomed to projects of this nature and would also work to place a family within the home upon completion; this would also alleviate any stress or undue burden on the district. They also carry all insurance on the property.”
The plan said Nathan Olinger has been building the CTC carpentry program into a four-year pathway, and the first students in that pathway will be juniors in the coming year.
Clayton said he’s visited the carpentry program and came away impressed.
“I looked at their setup to teach right now, and they have a lot of great equipment, and I think they can build some great things here whether that be a shed or all the different things they’ve done in the past,” Clayton said. “But I think if you can get the students out onto a site and they can do some real-life applications, they can see if getting into construction is what you want to do.
“In learning and in life, the best thing is to actually do it."
