All proceeds from berry picking at the Robertson Family Farm south of Joplin will be going to the Joplin Humane Society to help the group deal with a huge influx of animals that has nearly overwhelmed the shelter.
The family’s pick-your-own blueberry farm is at 707 Saginaw Road, just a few miles south of Interstate 44. Area residents can visit the farm from 7:30 to 11 a.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, during what family members are calling their “charity day.” The hours are staggered like they are due to the current heat wave.
“This is just a one-day deal," said James Robertson, farm owner. "We have over 2,000 bushes — we weigh (what people pick) for them, and then they just pay $3.25 a pound or whatever they want to donate, and all the proceeds will be going to the shelter.”
The charity day came about, he said, because 2022 marks the last year the family will be operating the successful pick-your-own berry farm.
“We’re going to close the berry farm, selling the bushes — we’re not selling the farm, we’re just trying to retire,” Robertson said. Having a charity day “is just something that we wanted to do.”
The Joplin Humane Society was selected because family members are all animal lovers, he said. “I was talking to everybody and asked them who we should donate to, and they suggested the Humane Society, and I thought that was just a terrific idea. They could always use the help," he said.
“We’re going to do as good of a job as we can" for the shelter, he said.
For details, call 417-291-6201.
