Carl Richards Fourth Street Bowl in Joplin has been the epicenter for women’s bowling in Missouri for the past four weeks as it hosts the 17th annual MOUSBC Women’s Championship.
Ron Richard, owner of the Fourth Street Bowl, said more than 1,100 women have filled the lanes at his alley, located at 1419 W. Fourth St., every weekend in March, and they're preparing for the final weekend of the tournament Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s been full, they start at 9 in the morning on Saturday and bowl all day, finish around 5 or 5:30,” Richard said. “Sunday they start at 9 a.m. again and run until about 4 o'clock in the afternoon and we’re full all day.”
Karla Kliethermes, tournament director with the Missouri chapter of the United States Bowling Congress, or MOUSBC, said it’s billed as the 17th annual tournament, but the event has been happening for 88 years.
“This is the 17th annual but that’s only because that’s when we switched to the USBC (United States Bowling Congress),” Kliethermes said. “The WIBC (Women’s International Bowling Congress) did it for many many years before this. I think we were holding this going back to the 1940s.”
Richard said the tournament returns to Joplin about every five or six years. This is the fifth time in the last 35 years Fourth Street Bowl has hosted it.
“It’s prestigious and it’s an honor to host this,” Richard said. “You have to be a certain size to host a tournament like this. There are so many women who bowl in it that we’re one of the largest bowling centers in the state and that’s why they come here every three to five years.”
Kliethermes said women who play in a league from across the state have been participating in the tournament, and women can still come and bowl this weekend.
“We have a great time, everyone gets along really well and it’s just fun,” Kliethermes said. “The ladies come and a lot of them see each other year after year after year. They form friendships where they want to bowl together next year. Bowling is coming back and I'm excited about it.”
She said Fourth Street Bowl is unique in that it is big enough to host both the team tournaments and the singles and doubles tournaments at the same time.
In 2024, the tournament will be held in March and April and will divide the two tournaments between two bowling alleys Union and Ellisville. She said that tournament will also be the four weekends in March and the first weekend in April, although they will skip Easter weekend, which falls on March 31.
“We’re taking reservations for next year now and we’re taking walk-ins this Saturday and Sunday,” Kliethermes said. “I’m billing it as a fun tournament, we play music, we have a good time. As long as the time doesn’t run too long it’s just fun. These ladies aren’t high average bowlers, they just come to participate every year because it’s fun and they can get away from home.”
For more information, people can go to the website, http://mousbc.org/tournament-women/ or contact Kliethermes at 816-309-5087.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.