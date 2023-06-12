Regional Workforce Summit
When: 7:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 23.
Where: MSSU End Zone Facility, 3950 E. Newman Road.
Details: The Regional Workforce Summit, presented by MOKAN, brings together national speakers to discuss trends and tools for businesses, educators and social services. Speakers include Ruby Payne, author of "Bridges Out of Poverty." Payne's work focuses on addressing poverty-related issues, and her expertise will be invaluable in examining how regional communities can build a more resilient and sustainable workforce. The summit will also highlight the latest resources that regional communities can use to improve workforce skills and create more job opportunities. The cost is $20 per person.
EDI Workgroup
When: Noon Wednesday, June 28.
Where: Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, 320 E. Fourth St.
Details: The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Workgroup, which is tasked with developing solutions on how to further create a more diverse and inclusive climate in the local business community and the community at large. This is a standing meeting for the workgroup composed of members of the chamber.
Smart City Symposium
When: 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.
Where: Joplin Family Worship Center, 5290 E. Seventh St.
Details: This event will feature industry experts from Siemens, ABB, Schneider Electric, U.S. Cellular, T-Mobile, Xunison and Telleqt AI to discuss cutting-edge innovations that offer new capabilities and improve the lives of residents and the operations of municipal governments. Admission is free; the chamber asks that participants register in advance for planning purposes. Register at joplincc.com.
Ecommerce meetup
When: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13.
Where: The site rotates. Check with Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce for the location.
Details: Join fellow entrepreneurs for discussion on the following topics: Amazon Seller Central, Shopify, Walmart.com, eBay, shopping cart abandonment, shipping software, Google Shopping, product photography and video production, and more.
Customer discovery classes
When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20.
Where: Cornell Auditorium in Plaster Hall on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.
Details: This is the first of a three-session, hands-on, interactive workshop for business owners and managers and organizations who are wanting to serve their markets more effectively. During the course of the sessions you will:
• Develop a business model canvas and value proposition to differentiate the business/organization.
• Discover product/service need by determining customer problems and the solutions provided.
• Test your product/service ideas through customer interviews to determine viability.
• Receive individual feedback to enhance and sharpen ideas.
• Learn about federal grants and other funding opportunities.
Session 2 will be offered on Sept. 13. Session 3 will be offered on Sept. 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.