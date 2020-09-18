Joplin's 2020 Business of the Year awards were presented Friday by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and BKD CPAs & Advisors.
The awards, given in three different categories, are normally presented at the chamber's annual banquet, but there was no banquet this year because of COVID-19.
Midwestern was the winner in the category for businesses with between one and 50 employees. Midwestern has been in business for eight years.
In its announcement, the chamber said, "When approaching new challenges and adapting to fit the needs of (its) clients, Midwestern considers several factors including their community, culture, people and budget. They take time to learn new things and train employees on new web languages or software to meet particular needs. Their tagline is, 'You dream it, we’ll build it.'"
Schuber Mitchell Homes was the winner in the category for businesses with more than 50 employees.
The chamber said, "Established in 2011, the mission of Schuber Mitchell Homes is to design and build affordable luxury homes; offer a simple, transparent and caring home-buying experience; and create communities where people love coming home."
Joplin Workshops was the winner in the not-for-profit category.
"Since 1966, Joplin Workshops has invested in our community and the disabled individuals they serve by finding meaningful work for them based on their skill sets," the chamber said. "Employees are their greatest strength because of their great attitudes, willingness to work and dependability. One of the workshops' selling points is that they use an all-disabled workforce to provide excellent service and products for their customers."
Freeman earns honor for treating heart attacks
Freeman Health System was one of 124 hospitals nationwide to recently receive the American College of Cardiology NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for 2020.
“It reflects a lot of hard work by a lot of people,” Dr. Robert Stauffer, Freeman Heart & Vascular Institute interventional cardiologist, said in a statement. “There is a level of confidence from check-in to checkout. It’s not just the doctors but also high standards and excellence from catheter lab staff, nurses, nurse practitioners and others.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that almost 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year.
“As a Silver Performance Award recipient, Freeman Health System has established itself as a leader in setting the national standard for improving quality of care in patients with acute myocardial infarction,” Dr. Michael C. Kontos, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain-MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, said in a statement. “By meeting the award requirements set forth in the registry, Freeman has demonstrated a commitment to providing reliable, comprehensive treatment for heart attack patients based on current clinical guideline recommendations.”
Walmart Health will expand in 2021
Walmart said its first Walmart Health, which opened in Dallas, Georgia, "is having a real impact on increasing access to care in our communities," and announced this week it will open more locations.
The retailer now has six Walmart Health locations open, with five in Georgia and one in Arkansas.
Walmart said in a statement, "We plan to open seven more locations in Georgia by end of the fiscal year and two in the Chicago area this fall. We’re also planning to open seven Walmart Health locations in the Jacksonville (Florida) market in 2021, with at least one opening in early 2021, and we’re beginning conversations in the Orlando and Tampa markets. Our new health centers will be in communities in need of affordable, accessible preventive care, which we will help deliver through Walmart Health."
