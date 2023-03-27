The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Joplin Area Remote Workers Committee will host Where We Working Wednesday, an event that aims to celebrate and bring together remote workers and highlight remote work resources in the area.
The event will include an open house at the Joseph Newman Innovation Center, which offers month-to-month office rentals and coworking spaces. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. During this time, the public is invited to tour the building and experience the coworking spaces for free.
The event will also provide networking opportunities for remote workers and public visitors as well.
“Last month, The Wall Street Journal named the Joplin metro area the second-best location for remote workers in the country,” said Doug Hunt, director of entrepreneurship for the Joplin chamber, in a statement. “We’re proud of this accomplishment, and we want to do our best to bring together the remote workers in our community.”
